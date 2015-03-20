Applied Materials focuses on enabling artificial intelligence era at 2017 Analyst Day

Applied Materials, Inc. will explore the future of computing in the era of artificial intelligence (A.I.) at its 2017 Analyst Day on Wednesday, September 27 in New York. In his presentation, Applied president and CEO Gary Dickerson will explain how the rapid increase in data generation, combined with A.I. and machine learning, creates the need for new system architectures and compute models in the years ahead.

“The move to artificial intelligence signals a new era for computing that is driving major changes to the way logic and memory chips are designed and manufactured,” said Gary Dickerson. “New materials and innovative chip architectures will increasingly be needed to bring faster processors and more efficient memory to market, and Applied Materials is at the foundation with the solutions that enable the A.I. revolution.”

Applied will also host a panel of technical experts for a discussion titled “Enabling the A.I. Era.” The panelists include:

  • Christos Georgiopoulos, Former Vice President at Intel Corporation and Professor of High Energy Physics at Florida State University and CERN
  • Matt Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager in Automotive, NXP Semiconductors
  • Mukesh Khare, Vice President of Semiconductor Research, IBM Research
  • Praful Krishna, CEO, Coseer
  • Jay Kerley, Group Vice President and CIO, Applied Materials

Applied Materials’ Analyst Day presentations will be webcast live beginning at 1:00 p.m. EDT (10:00 a.m. PDT) on the company’s investor relations website: http://www.appliedmaterials.com/company/investor-relations.

