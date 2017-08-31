ASE K7 receives Green Factory Label

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc (TAIEX: 2311, NYSE: ASX), a semiconductor assembly and test service provider, announced that its K7 manufacturing facility in Kaohsiung has received the Green Factory Label from the Industrial Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan. K7 is the sixth factory following K3, K5, K11, K12 and K15, at the ASE Kaohsiung Nantze campus to receive the label.

ASE is fully committed to corporate sustainability through actions that produce tangible results and meet our goal of co-existence with the environment. In 2009, ASE Kaohsiung green building plans were drawn up to combine nature with technology, and provide a green factory environment optimized for living, productivity and the ecology. The ASE K7 building has incorporated green innovation, eco-friendly designs, energy and water conservation, waste reduction, low carbon and various environmental benchmarks to achieve the green factory label.

‘Sustainability has always been at the core of ASE’s corporate philosophy,’ said KC Chou, senior vice president, ASE. ‘In 2014, ASE Kaohsiung implemented the EEWH-RN system and adopted ‘clean production’. Beginning with sustainable product design and production, green management, social responsibility to innovation; these four facets helped reduce resource consumption, reduce waste, lower impacts to the environment and other improvements that aim to strike a balance between economic and environmental sustainability. Our Kaohsiung facilities are constantly challenged to establish energy reduction goals and each department regularly proposes diverse programs to lower carbon footprints. This year, K7 is also working towards achieving the EEWH-RN diamond grade. At ASE, we will continuously raise the bar on our sustainability performance,’ he concluded.

About ASE Sustainability Actions and Results

ASE K7

  • Green innovation. The use of DI water to replace acetic acid reduced the usage of organic acid by 14,400 liters.
  • Green material usage. The use of boron-free developing agent reduced boron-containing agent usage by 1,830 liters and boron-containing liquid waste by 2,015 metric tons per year. The use of lead-free solder paste reduced usage of lead paste by 1,500 kg per year.
  • Energy efficient manufacturing process. Improvements made to the adsorption dryer reduced energy usage by 278,495 kWh per year.
  • Water efficiency. The use of chamber piping to control water flow resulted in water savings of 314.52 tons per year. Employing UF and RO systems further reduced wastewater discharge volume by 15,600 tons.
  • Lower carbon emissions. Converting the fixed frequency of chilled water pumps and cooling water pumps to variable frequency enabled us to reduce 625 tons of CO2 equivalent per year. Energy efficiency lights are installed throughout the factory premises, further reducing 793 tons of CO2 equivalent per year.
  • Waste reduction. Establishing a central chemical delivery system helped reduce the use of 1,208 chemical barrels per year. We also reduced photoresist coating usage by 14,400 liters per year. Gold and copper reuse amounted to 474.45 kg per year. Wafer cassette reuse amounted to 39,795 pieces per year.

Building certifications as of August 31, 2017

  • LEED rating：Kaohsiung K12, K21, K22, K23, K26；Chung Li Buildings K and L；Shanghai Headquarters
  • EEWH rating：Kaohsiung K3, K4, K5, K7, K11, K12, K14B(water recycling facility), K15, K16, K21, K26；Chung Li Building A
  • Green Factory Label：Kaohsiung K3, K5, K7, K11, K12, K15
  • In progress: The construction of our new K24 building in Kaohsiung has taken into consideration of ‘low carbon footprint building’ methodologies from the transportation of materials, equipment, type of material used, renovation, dismantling and the entire building’s life cycle.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

SiC & GaN technologies upset the traditional benchmarks of the IGBT industry
Most of 2017 capital spending will go to foundry and flash memory
The ConFab announces mainstream semiconductor and emerging technologies 2018 conference focus
Semiconductor industry capital spending forecast to jump 20% in 2017
TowerJazz and Tacoma announce a partnership for a new 8-inch fabrication facility in Nanjing, China
Worldwide semiconductor capital spending is forecast to grow 10.2% in 2017
Mid-year global semiconductor sales up 21% compared to 2016

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

ASE K7 receives Green Factory Label
Update on the sale of Toshiba Memory Corporation
DARPA's drive to keep the microelectronics revolution at full speed builds its own momentum
SiC & GaN technologies upset the traditional benchmarks of the IGBT industry
Insect eyes inspire new solar cell design from Stanford

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

ASE K7 receives Green Factory Label
Update on the sale of Toshiba Memory Corporation
DARPA's drive to keep the microelectronics revolution at full speed builds its own momentum
SiC & GaN technologies upset the traditional benchmarks of the IGBT industry

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Update on the sale of Toshiba Memory Corporation
DARPA's drive to keep the microelectronics revolution at full speed builds its own momentum
SiC & GaN technologies upset the traditional benchmarks of the IGBT industry
Most of 2017 capital spending will go to foundry and flash memory

MEMS ARTICLES

DARPA's drive to keep the microelectronics revolution at full speed builds its own momentum
Insect eyes inspire new solar cell design from Stanford
Most of 2017 capital spending will go to foundry and flash memory
STMicroelectronics boosts its ecosystem with partner program that connects customers with qualified third parties

LEDS ARTICLES

SparkLabs launches $50M early-stage fund for South Korea
Samsung’s new Q-series LED linear modules offer superior efficacy to improve premium indoor lighting
ROHM's new ultra-compact low profile 2-color chip LEDs
Infrared laser: At the heart of the industry in coming years

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

TV market: Quantum dots reinforce LCD positioning, faced with the OLED solutions
Panel makers forecast to maintain high fab utilization rates in Q3
SparkLabs launches $50M early-stage fund for South Korea
OLED encapsulation materials market to grow 16% CAGR to $233M by 2021

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...