Automated thickness measurement system speeds production

The labor-intensive, manual process of recording precise measurements across various wafer coordinates is now programmable for automated data collection and report generation.

ACU-THIK™ is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers. Six Heidenhain measuring devices are integrated into the ACU-THIK™ system which can be configured to accommodate wafer diameters of 100mm – 400mm and larger. Acu-Gage customers can have a system customized for their precise needs to make differential gage measurement faster and easier.

Diagnosing as well as controlling thickness, bow and warp in semiconductor wafer production is now automated when using ACU-THIK™. Users can preprogram multiple pattern operations to fulfill planned production cycles. Additionally, the system supports robotics integration to further free up operators for other important tasks.

ACU-THIK’s automated measurements can improve quality-assured production yields by:

  • Calculating wafer thickness across X/Y points to resolution and repeatability of .00025mm/.00001 inch (10 millionths of an inch)
  • Determining the amount of bow deviation in an unclamped wafer established by three or more points at equidistant locations
  • Examining the entire wafer for warp by incorporating more comprehensive data points to provide a more useful measurement of the full wafer shape
  • Accelerating throughput with 15 data points of X/Y thickness measurements in under two minutes as well as increasing accuracy of wafer thickness and flatness definitions
  • Validating pre- and post-measurement integrity of data collection for each wafer inspection – ACU-THIK™ calculates the thickness of a certified gage block prior to as well as after the wafer inspection routine is complete.

The X/Y location for each thickness data point automatically outputs to Excel for further analysis. Programming software runs on Windows 7. Both hardware and software come delivered as a turnkey system including installation and training.

IMG_1252 (1)

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Leading-edge paves the way for pure-play foundry growth
Semiconductor industry records best second quarter in three years
The adversarial relationship of the DRAM user and producer continues
Fab equipment spending breaking industry records
Global semiconductor sales increase 24% year-to-year in July
Securing talent to connect, collaborate and innovate
SiC & GaN technologies upset the traditional benchmarks of the IGBT industry

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
Leti develops proof of concept to test wireless systems in aircraft
SEMICON Europa moves to Munich: Empowering innovation and shaping the value chain
Leading-edge paves the way for pure-play foundry growth
Seoul Semiconductor files patent litigation for infringement of 12 Acrich patents

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

SEMICON Europa moves to Munich: Empowering innovation and shaping the value chain
Leading-edge paves the way for pure-play foundry growth
GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Soitec enter into long-term supply agreement on FD-SOI wafers
Samsung Electronics joins Semiconductor Research Corporation on research consortium

PACKAGING ARTICLES

SEMICON Europa moves to Munich: Empowering innovation and shaping the value chain
Leading-edge paves the way for pure-play foundry growth
DARPA calls for Monolithic 3D – 3DSoC
GLOBALFOUNDRIES announces enhanced RF SOI process design kit

MEMS ARTICLES

Leti develops proof of concept to test wireless systems in aircraft
SEMI and SAE announce strategic partnership
Andrew Wilson elected to Intel Board of Directors
IMAPS 2017 to showcase advances in microelectronics technology

LEDS ARTICLES

Seoul Semiconductor files patent litigation for infringement of 12 Acrich patents
More than 45,000 expected at SEMICON Taiwan 2017
Fab equipment spending breaking industry records
Defects in next-generation solar cells can be healed with light

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Andrew Wilson elected to Intel Board of Directors
Driven by TV size migration, large TFT display market continues to grow 6% by area in 2017
More than 45,000 expected at SEMICON Taiwan 2017
Fab equipment spending breaking industry records

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....
3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...