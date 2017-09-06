Cadence delivers comprehensive IP portfolio for TSMC 16FFC automotive design enablement platform

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced it is delivering a comprehensive automotive IP portfolio for the TSMC 16nm FinFET Compact (16FFC) automotive process technology. This broad IP portfolio enables a host of applications ranging from in-vehicle infotainment, in-cabin electronics, vision subsystems, digital noise reduction and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) subsystems and is registered in the TSMC9000A program.

The comprehensive IP portfolio incorporates the key IP needed to implement advanced infotainment and ADAS systems on chip (SoCs), and includes the Cadence flagship 4266-speed grade LPDDR4/4X DDR PHY and controllers and PCI Express® 4.0/3.0 (PCIe®4/3) PHY and controllers. This is complemented by subsystems supporting MIPI® D-PHYSM, USB3.1/USB2.0, DisplayPort, Octal SPI/QSPI, UFS and Gigabit Ethernet with TSN.

In order to support cost-effective automotive SoC designs, Cadence IP is area- and power-optimized for the AEC-Q100 Grade 2 temperature range, eliminating the need to carry Grade 1 power and area penalties into cost-sensitive automotive SoC designs. Cadence IP is designed to be ASIL-B ready and ASIL-C/D capable based on end users’ safety goals and safety requirements as outlined in the ISO 26262 standard.

“Renesas has been the world leader in providing automotive computing SoCs for a long time,” said Masahiro Suzuki, vice president of the Automotive Solutions Business Unit, Renesas Electronics Corporation. “We are seeing increased adoption of advanced MCUs in automobiles to accelerate autonomous driving, connected cars and electric vehicles. To address these trends in a timely manner, we have been working with Cadence on the development of physical IP using cutting-edge process nodes. Cadence has delivered advanced solutions for LPDDR4/4X PHY that support the highest LPDDR4 memory speed available in the market.”

“Cadence automotive subsystem solutions have been designed from the ground up to meet the stringent requirements of automotive OEMs and tier 1 suppliers,” said Babu Mandava, Cadence’s senior vice president and general manager, IP Group. “Additionally, Cadence IP is performance optimized for the advanced SoC designs for in-vehicle infotainment and ADAS applications. Through our continued collaboration with TSMC, we’re making it very simple for automotive designers to use the most advanced IP solutions to deliver innovative products to market quickly with confidence that they are compliant with the industry’s latest safety and reliability standards.”

“Cadence has quickly adapted its IP portfolio to support automotive applications for our 16FFC process, enabling accelerated design-ins with major automotive suppliers,” said Suk Lee, TSMC senior director, Design Infrastructure Marketing Division. “Our ongoing collaboration with Cadence has resulted in a robust, comprehensive set of IP that enables today’s complex automotive designs for ADAS applications and infotainment systems.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Securing talent to connect, collaborate and innovate
SiC & GaN technologies upset the traditional benchmarks of the IGBT industry
Most of 2017 capital spending will go to foundry and flash memory
The ConFab announces mainstream semiconductor and emerging technologies 2018 conference focus
Semiconductor industry capital spending forecast to jump 20% in 2017
TowerJazz and Tacoma announce a partnership for a new 8-inch fabrication facility in Nanjing, China
Worldwide semiconductor capital spending is forecast to grow 10.2% in 2017

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Cadence delivers comprehensive IP portfolio for TSMC 16FFC automotive design enablement platform
Kulicke & Soffa and Kinik sign collaboration agreement to provide comprehensive dicing blades solutions
SiFive and UltraSoC partner to accelerate RISC-V development through DesignShare
Sensor technologies' convergence and connectivity made possible medical IoT
Microsemi appoints Richard Beyer to its Board of Directors

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Cadence delivers comprehensive IP portfolio for TSMC 16FFC automotive design enablement platform
Kulicke & Soffa and Kinik sign collaboration agreement to provide comprehensive dicing blades solutions
SiFive and UltraSoC partner to accelerate RISC-V development through DesignShare
Microsemi appoints Richard Beyer to its Board of Directors

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Stay ahead of the curve with SMC 2017 - Materials accelerating innovation
Flex Logix joins TSMC IP Alliance Program
STMicroelectronics cooperating with MediaTek to integrate NFC tech into mobile-platform designs
Update on the sale of Toshiba Memory Corporation

MEMS ARTICLES

Sensor technologies' convergence and connectivity made possible medical IoT
MEMS & Sensors Executive Congress answers "What's driving $66B industry?"
Stay ahead of the curve with SMC 2017 - Materials accelerating innovation
Flexible hybrid electronics & sensors impacting the automotive industry

LEDS ARTICLES

Defects in next-generation solar cells can be healed with light
SparkLabs launches $50M early-stage fund for South Korea
Samsung’s new Q-series LED linear modules offer superior efficacy to improve premium indoor lighting
ROHM's new ultra-compact low profile 2-color chip LEDs

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Flex Logix joins TSMC IP Alliance Program
Flexible hybrid electronics & sensors impacting the automotive industry
Leti and partners in PiezoMAT Project develop new fingerprint technology
TV market: Quantum dots reinforce LCD positioning, faced with the OLED solutions

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...