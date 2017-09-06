Cadence delivers design and analysis flow enhancements for TSMC InFO and CoWoS 3D packaging tech

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced new capabilities that complete its holistic, integrated design flow for TSMC’s advanced wafer-level Integrated Fan-Out (InFO) packaging technology. Additionally, Cadence has unveiled enhancements for TSMC’s chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) advanced packaging technology. The complete InFO flow and enhanced CoWoS design methodologies enable design teams to efficiently complete the development process, from planning to analysis across multiple dies.

Completed InFO Design Flow

The Cadence® tools that have been enhanced to complete the TSMC InFO flow include the Quantus™ QRC Extraction Solution, Physical Verification System (PVS), and the Voltus™ Sigrity™ Package Analysis solution. Additional tools in the flow include OrbitIO™ Interconnect Designer, System-in-Package (SiP) Layout, Sigrity XtractIM™ technology, Tempus™Timing Signoff Solution, Sigrity PowerDC™ technology and Sigrity PowerSI® 3D-EM Extraction Option. With the completion of the flow, system-on-chip (SoC) designers can now:

  • Create virtual interface blocks and automate parasitic extraction, enabling package-level cross-die timing analysis: Cadence provides the first available platform that offers cross-die coupling extraction via the Quantus QRC Extraction Solution and PVS, enabling InFO designers to efficiently complete timing analysis with the Tempus Timing Signoff Solution at the package level.
  • Perform power DC and root mean square (RMS) electromigration (EM) and signal EM analysis: The Voltus Sigrity Package Analysis solution provides an integrated platform for power analysis across multiple dies and InFO designs.

CoWoS Reference Flow Enhancements

Cadence has also developed enhancements to the TSMC CoWoS reference flow. The new capabilities within the CoWoS refence flow enable designers to perform:

  • Integrated electromagnetic interference (EMI) analysis that enables analysis of the CoWoS system: Cadence is now offering an updated Sigrity EMI flow with automatic design merging, enabling integrated EMI analysis, as well as broadband-frequency-dependent S-parameter simulation, allowing for E/H-field analysis of the CoWoS system.
  • Static/dynamic IR analysis from a single environment: Voltus IC Power Integrity Solution now allows designers to do static/dynamic IR analysis across die and silicon interposers concurrently, while also analyzing power EM (dynamic/static) and signal EM (peak/RMS/average) for both dies and interposers within a single tool environment.
  • Correct cross-die interface alignment among dies and interposers: The PVS design rule checking (DRC) and layout versus schematic (LVS) capabilities provide cross-die DRC and power/signal connectivity checks, ensuring the cross-die interface has the correct alignment among the dies and interposers.
  • Thermal analysis across the CoWoS package, allowing accurate thermal runway predictions and reduced EM pessimism: The Voltus IC Power Integrity Solution and Sigrity PowerDC technology enable designers to do layer-based thermal analysis across the CoWoS package, which includes automated power map generation for all die within the solution and layer-based temperature map generation.
  • Parasitic extraction for silicon interposers, enabling timing and electrical analysis: The Quantus QRC Extraction Solution offers performance RC extraction, generating Standard Parasitic Exchange Format (SPEF) data for cross-die timing analysis. Additionally, Cadence Sigrity XcitePI technology provides RCLK extraction for frequency domain, signal integrity and power integrity simulation.

“We see a strong demand from both mobile and high-performance computing customers wanting to quickly deploy systems based on TSMC’s advanced packaging technologies,” said Tom Beckley, senior vice president and general manager of the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “Through our close working relationship with TSMC, we have completed TSMC InFO design flow and enhanced TSMC CoWoS reference flow, enabling our mutual customers to further shorten design and verification cycle times so they can get to market faster.”

“The Cadence solution for InFO technology enables our customers to deliver designs with increased bandwidth within small form factors,” said Suk Lee, TSMC senior director, Design Infrastructure Marketing Division. “With these enhancements, the integrated full-flow addresses the market need for faster design and verification cycles. Additionally, the new capabilities added to the Cadence solution for CoWoS supports our customers who want to utilize this holistic reference flow for advanced packaging projects.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

The adversarial relationship of the DRAM user and producer continues
Fab equipment spending breaking industry records
Global semiconductor sales increase 24% year-to-year in July
Securing talent to connect, collaborate and innovate
SiC & GaN technologies upset the traditional benchmarks of the IGBT industry
Most of 2017 capital spending will go to foundry and flash memory
The ConFab announces mainstream semiconductor and emerging technologies 2018 conference focus

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Josh Shiode joins Semiconductor Industry Association as Government Affairs Director
Soitec launches FD-SOI pilot line in Singapore
Cadence delivers design and analysis flow enhancements for TSMC InFO and CoWoS 3D packaging tech
Entegris expands its Taiwan tech center to add new microcontamination analysis and tech development capacity
Quantum sensors decipher magnetic ordering in a new semiconducting material

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Josh Shiode joins Semiconductor Industry Association as Government Affairs Director
Soitec launches FD-SOI pilot line in Singapore
New manufacturing process for SiC power devices opens market to more competition
SEMI reports second quarter 2017 worldwide semiconductor equipment figures

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Soitec launches FD-SOI pilot line in Singapore
Cadence delivers design and analysis flow enhancements for TSMC InFO and CoWoS 3D packaging tech
More than 45,000 expected at SEMICON Taiwan 2017
Fab equipment spending breaking industry records

MEMS ARTICLES

More than 45,000 expected at SEMICON Taiwan 2017
Medicine of the future: New microchip technology could be used to track 'smart pills'
Fab equipment spending breaking industry records
UPMEM announces the first processing in-memory chip accelerating Big Data applications

LEDS ARTICLES

More than 45,000 expected at SEMICON Taiwan 2017
Fab equipment spending breaking industry records
Defects in next-generation solar cells can be healed with light
SparkLabs launches $50M early-stage fund for South Korea

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

More than 45,000 expected at SEMICON Taiwan 2017
Fab equipment spending breaking industry records
Flex Logix joins TSMC IP Alliance Program
Flexible hybrid electronics & sensors impacting the automotive industry

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...