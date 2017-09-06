Cadence recognized with three TSMC Partner of the Year awards

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced that it has received three TSMC Partner of the Year awards at this year’s TSMC Open Innovation Platform (OIP) Ecosystem Forum. Cadence was presented with awards for the joint development of the 7nm FinFET Plus design infrastructure and the 12nm FinFET Compact (12FFC) design infrastructure and the joint delivery of the automotive design enablement platform.

The awards for the joint development of the 7nm FinFET Plus design infrastructure and 12FFC design infrastructure were awarded based on the early, in-depth collaboration between TSMC and Cadence on FinFET technology enablement and the development of the latest advanced-node solutions for next-generation system-on-chip (SoC) designs. Cadence secured the award for the joint delivery of the automotive design enablement platform based on collaboration and support of aging simulation and advanced electromagnetic (EM) rules for the 16FFC process.

“Cadence continues to partner with TSMC to deliver the innovation and deep technical expertise that is required to address evolving requirements for the latest process nodes, such as 7nm FinFET Plus and 12FFC, and within growth industries, such as automotive,” said Dr. Anirudh Devgan, executive vice president and general manager of the Digital & Signoff Group and the System & Verification Group at Cadence. “These awards from TSMC highlight Cadence’s dedication to delivering the innovative tools that our customers need for advanced SoC and automotive designs.”

“Throughout the history of our long, collaborative relationship with Cadence, they have consistently delivered high-quality results and continue to invest in the most advanced technologies as demonstrated by the latest developments in 7nm FinFET Plus, 12FFC and automotive design enablement,” said Suk Lee, senior director of the Design Infrastructure Marketing Division at TSMC. “The awards are indicative of our close collaboration with Cadence, and we look forward to continuing the development of advanced-node solutions for our mutual customers.”