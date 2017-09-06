Cypress appoints Jeff Owens to Board of Directors

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY) today announced the appointment of Jeffrey J. Owens to its board of directors. He will serve on the company’s Compensation Committee. Owens brings to Cypress more than 40 years of experience in a variety of technology, engineering and operating leadership roles at Delphi Automotive, one of the world’s largest suppliers of vehicle electronics.

Owens recently retired from his role as Chief Technology Officer at Delphi Automotive, where he was responsible for a global engineering team of 20,000 technologists located in 14 major tech centers and was instrumental in transforming the company into a provider of software, electronics, and advanced safety and electrical architectures to the world’s largest automotive manufacturers. Prior to his CTO role, he was President of Delphi’s $3 billion Electronics and Safety division. Owens currently serves on the board of directors of public engineering materials supplier Rogers Corporation. He is on the board of trustees at Kettering University and previously served as chairman of the board.

“We are pleased to welcome Jeff Owens to Cypress’ board,” said Steve Albrecht, Cypress’ chairman. “He is a great addition to our team with invaluable technology and system expertise to support management as they continue building the already strong automotive business. His capabilities align perfectly with the Cypress 3.0 strategy to evolve into an embedded system solutions leader in fast-growing market segments, including autonomous driving.”