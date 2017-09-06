Cypress appoints Jeff Owens to Board of Directors

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY) today announced the appointment of Jeffrey J. Owens to its board of directors. He will serve on the company’s Compensation Committee. Owens brings to Cypress more than 40 years of experience in a variety of technology, engineering and operating leadership roles at Delphi Automotive, one of the world’s largest suppliers of vehicle electronics.

Owens recently retired from his role as Chief Technology Officer at Delphi Automotive, where he was responsible for a global engineering team of 20,000 technologists located in 14 major tech centers and was instrumental in transforming the company into a provider of software, electronics, and advanced safety and electrical architectures to the world’s largest automotive manufacturers. Prior to his CTO role, he was President of Delphi’s $3 billion Electronics and Safety division. Owens currently serves on the board of directors of public engineering materials supplier Rogers Corporation. He is on the board of trustees at Kettering University and previously served as chairman of the board.

“We are pleased to welcome Jeff Owens to Cypress’ board,” said Steve Albrecht, Cypress’ chairman. “He is a great addition to our team with invaluable technology and system expertise to support management as they continue building the already strong automotive business. His capabilities align perfectly with the Cypress 3.0 strategy to evolve into an embedded system solutions leader in fast-growing market segments, including autonomous driving.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Advancements in spintronics
DSA and EUV: Complementary technologies to enable fine- pitch lithography
Laser marking meets diverse challenges in fab and packaging
Leading-edge paves the way for pure-play foundry growth
Semiconductor industry records best second quarter in three years
The adversarial relationship of the DRAM user and producer continues
Fab equipment spending breaking industry records

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Cree names Gregg Lowe as CEO
Cypress appoints Jeff Owens to Board of Directors
Measuring metals, dielectrics, resists and CDs in advanced packaging
Samsung certifies Synopsys Design Platform for 28nm FD-SOI process technology
Advancements in spintronics

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Cypress appoints Jeff Owens to Board of Directors
Measuring metals, dielectrics, resists and CDs in advanced packaging
Samsung certifies Synopsys Design Platform for 28nm FD-SOI process technology
Advancements in spintronics

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Cypress appoints Jeff Owens to Board of Directors
Samsung certifies Synopsys Design Platform for 28nm FD-SOI process technology
Laser marking meets diverse challenges in fab and packaging
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts August 2017 billings 

MEMS ARTICLES

Advancements in spintronics
Laser marking meets diverse challenges in fab and packaging
Applied Materials focuses on enabling artificial intelligence era at 2017 Analyst Day
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts August 2017 billings 

LEDS ARTICLES

Cree names Gregg Lowe as CEO
Laser marking meets diverse challenges in fab and packaging
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts August 2017 billings 
Seoul Semiconductor files patent litigation for infringement of 12 Acrich patents

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Andrew Wilson elected to Intel Board of Directors
Driven by TV size migration, large TFT display market continues to grow 6% by area in 2017
More than 45,000 expected at SEMICON Taiwan 2017
Fab equipment spending breaking industry records

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....
3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...