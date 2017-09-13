Entegris expands its Taiwan tech center to add new microcontamination analysis and tech development capacity

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a specialty materials provider, today announced the expansion of its Taiwan Technology Center for Research and Development (TTC) in Hsinchu, Taiwan. The expansion adds a new Microcontamination Control Lab (MCL) that focuses on filtration media development and is home to the company’s relocated Asia Applications and Development Labs (AADL) for trace metal, organic contaminant, and nanoparticle analysis. This addition to the Center’s existing R&D, formulation scale-up, and pilot production capabilities also creates a single, off-site collaboration location for our customers’ specialty chemical, CMP and liquid filtration needs.
Key facts for the $8.5 million USD investment:
- Class 1000 cleanroom
- 5x increase in lab space
- Facility renovations and equipment upgrades
“Interactions and dependencies between process materials and equipment are at a critical evolution point as device scaling continues to be a leading driver for efficient construction of today’s devices. Bringing the industry’s brightest minds together in a state-of-the-art facility enhances Entegris’ unique ability to meet these needs,” offered Entegris Chief Operations Officer, Todd Edlund. “By expanding the MCL facility, we bring together core-competencies in liquid filtration, specialty chemicals, and CMP to create more holistic analytical services and technology development solutions designed to meet our customer’s Logic, DRAM, and 3D NAND device manufacturing challenges.”
For more information on the new TTC and upgraded MCL lab, please visit the Entegris product display area, booth #176, during SEMICON Taiwan, Sept. 13-15, 2017, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.