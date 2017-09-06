Entegris launches Oktolex membrane technology to improve yield In ArF, KrF and EUV lithography

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a specialty materials provider, announced at SEMICON Taiwan today the availability of its Oktolex membrane technology for advanced point-of-use photolithography applications. Oktolex’s membranes remove critical photochemical contaminants by enhancing the native retention mechanisms of each membrane type to match the needs of each chemistry. By matching membrane characteristics with specific contaminant-adsorption mechanisms, Oktolex membranes further optimize removal performance with no adverse interactions with the chemical composition.

“Breaking from convention, we’ve developed a cleaner, faster, and more effective way to remove the most challenging contaminants with a tailored approach to the specific contamination control needs of ArF, KrF, and EUV applications for Logic, DRAM, and 3D NAND devices,” noted Entegris Senior Vice President and General Manager of Microcontamination Control, Clint Haris. “The true advantage of this technology is its ability to create membranes that effectively remove the targeted contaminants, while not altering the chemical composition. This combination enables us to collaborate with customers to create precise contaminant removal solutions that meet the needs of advanced nodes and reduce tool downtime.”

Oktolex technology is currently available in Entegris Impact 8G point-of-use photochemical filters.

