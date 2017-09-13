Flex Logix wins TSMC Open Innovation Platform Partner Of The Year Award 2017

Flex Logix Technologies, Inc., a supplier of embedded FPGA IP and software, today announced it has won the TSMC Open Innovation Platform’s Partner of the Year Award 2017 in the category of New IP for its EFLX embedded FPGA IP product.

“We are honored to win this prestigious award as it highlights the close alignment with TSMC that Flex Logix has achieved with its EFLX platform: EFLX embedded FPGA is available for TSMC 40nm, 28nm and 16nm process nodes with array sizes from 100 to >100K LUTs with options for DSP and any size/type of embedded RAM,” said Geoff Tate, CEO and co-founder of Flex Logix. “Flex Logix has worked closely with TSMC since the company was founded in 2014 and is proud to meet TSMC’s rigorous standards as an IP Alliance Member.”

Embedded FPGA is a new type of semiconductor IP enabling high-volume chip designers to incorporate reconfigurable logic to allow chips to be updated even in-system to adapt to new standards, new protocols, new algorithms and to customize chips for customers faster and more cost effectively than mask changes.

The award was presented during a ceremony at this year’s TSMC Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum on September 13, 2017 in Santa Clara. Tate and Senior Vice President of Engineering Cheng Wang accepted the award on behalf of Flex Logix.