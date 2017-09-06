Global semiconductor sales increase 24% year-to-year in July

“Worldwide semiconductor sales increased on a year-to-year basis for the twelfth consecutive month in July, reflecting impressive and sustained growth for the global semiconductor market,” said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. “Sales in July increased throughout every major regional market and semiconductor product category, demonstrating the breadth of the global market’s recent upswing, and the industry is on track for another record sales total in 2017.”

Year-to-year sales increased in the Americas (36.1 percent), China (24.1 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (20.5 percent), Europe (18.9 percent), and Japan (16.7 percent). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (5.4 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (2.8 percent), China (2.7 percent), Japan (2.1 percent), and Europe (1.2 percent).

