Global semiconductor sales increase 24% year-to-year in July

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $33.6 billion for the month of July 2017, an increase of 24.0 percent compared to the July 2016 total of $27.1 billion and 3.1 percent more than the June 2017 total of $32.6 billion. All major regional markets posted both year-to-year and month-to-month increases in July, and the Americas market led the way with growth of 36.1 percent year-to-year and 5.4 percent month-to-month. All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average.

“Worldwide semiconductor sales increased on a year-to-year basis for the twelfth consecutive month in July, reflecting impressive and sustained growth for the global semiconductor market,” said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. “Sales in July increased throughout every major regional market and semiconductor product category, demonstrating the breadth of the global market’s recent upswing, and the industry is on track for another record sales total in 2017.”

Year-to-year sales increased in the Americas (36.1 percent), China (24.1 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (20.5 percent), Europe (18.9 percent), and Japan (16.7 percent). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (5.4 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (2.8 percent), China (2.7 percent), Japan (2.1 percent), and Europe (1.2 percent).

To find out how to purchase the WSTS Subscription Package, which includes comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS Forecasts, please visit http://www.semiconductors.org/industry_statistics/wsts_subscription_package/.

Jul 2017

Billions

Month-to-Month Sales                              

Market

Last Month

Current Month

% Change

Americas

6.59

6.94

5.4%

Europe

3.16

3.20

1.2%

Japan

2.98

3.04

2.1%

China

10.41

10.69

2.7%

Asia Pacific/All Other

9.50

9.77

2.8%

Total

32.64

33.65

3.1%

Year-to-Year Sales                         

Market

Last Year

Current Month

% Change

Americas

5.10

6.94

36.1%

Europe

2.69

3.20

18.9%

Japan

2.60

3.04

16.7%

China

8.61

10.69

24.1%

Asia Pacific/All Other

8.11

9.77

20.5%

Total

27.13

33.65

24.0%

Three-Month-Moving Average Sales

Market

Feb/Mar/Apr

May/Jun/Jul

% Change

Americas

6.08

6.94

14.2%

Europe

2.99

3.20

7.3%

Japan

2.88

3.04

5.7%

China

10.13

10.69

5.6%

Asia Pacific/All Other

9.21

9.77

6.0%

Total

31.29

33.65

7.5%

