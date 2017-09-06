GLOBALFOUNDRIES announces enhanced RF SOI process design kit

GLOBALFOUNDRIES today announced the availability of a new set of enhanced RF SOI process design kits (PDKs) to help designers improve their designs of RF switches and deliver differentiated RF front-end solutions for a wide range of markets including front-end modules for mobile devices, mmWave, 5G and other high-frequency applications.

GF’s advanced RF technology platform, 7SW SOI, is optimized for multi-band RF switching in next-generation smartphones and poised to drive innovation in Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Designed for use with Coupling Wave Solutions’ (CWS) simulation tool, SiPEX™, GF’s 7SW SOI PDK allows designers to integrate RF switches with other critical RF blocks that are essential to the design of complex electronic systems for future RF communication chips. Specifically, this new capability allows designers to improve RF simulation output by simulating a highly-resistive substrate parasitic effect across their entire design.

“GF leads the industry in RFSOI technology, and we are committed to providing our customers with design productivity solutions for our RF processes,” said Bami Bastani, senior vice president of RF at GF. “CWS’ SiPEX™ tool provides our customers with best-in-class correlation between simulated results and real world measurements, further optimizing the design layout to achieve efficiency and deliver differentiated RF front-end solutions.”

“This is great news for the RF design community,” said Brieuc Turluche, chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer of CWS. “The integration of SiPEX into GF’s RF SOI PDKs is a major milestone to achieve first-time correct complex and optimized RF SOI designs for high-performing cellular, IoT, 5G and Wi-Fi communication chips.”

GF’s RF SOI technologies offer significant performance, integration and area advantages in front-end RF solutions for mobile devices and RF chips for high-frequency, high-bandwidth wireless infrastructure applications. CWS’ SiPEX accelerates the design of RF SOI switches by improving linearity simulation accuracy. It can also be effective in the design of low-noise amplifiers (LNA) and power amplifiers (PA), enabling designers to reduce their size to lower costs.

SiPEX™ is available in the current release of GF’s 7SW SOI PDK. For more information on the company’s RF SOI solutions, contact your GF sales representative or go to www.globalfoundries.com.