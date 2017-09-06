GLOBALFOUNDRIES announces enhanced RF SOI process design kit

GLOBALFOUNDRIES today announced the availability of a new set of enhanced RF SOI process design kits (PDKs) to help designers improve their designs of RF switches and deliver differentiated RF front-end solutions for a wide range of markets including front-end modules for mobile devices, mmWave, 5G and other high-frequency applications.

GF’s advanced RF technology platform, 7SW SOI, is optimized for multi-band RF switching in next-generation smartphones and poised to drive innovation in Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Designed for use with Coupling Wave Solutions’ (CWS) simulation tool, SiPEX™, GF’s 7SW SOI PDK allows designers to integrate RF switches with other critical RF blocks that are essential to the design of complex electronic systems for future RF communication chips. Specifically, this new capability allows designers to improve RF simulation output by simulating a highly-resistive substrate parasitic effect across their entire design.

“GF leads the industry in RFSOI technology, and we are committed to providing our customers with design productivity solutions for our RF processes,” said Bami Bastani, senior vice president of RF at GF. “CWS’ SiPEX™ tool provides our customers with best-in-class correlation between simulated results and real world measurements, further optimizing the design layout to achieve efficiency and deliver differentiated RF front-end solutions.”

“This is great news for the RF design community,” said Brieuc Turluche, chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer of CWS. “The integration of SiPEX into GF’s RF SOI PDKs is a major milestone to achieve first-time correct complex and optimized RF SOI designs for high-performing cellular, IoT, 5G and Wi-Fi communication chips.”

GF’s RF SOI technologies offer significant performance, integration and area advantages in front-end RF solutions for mobile devices and RF chips for high-frequency, high-bandwidth wireless infrastructure applications. CWS’ SiPEX accelerates the design of RF SOI switches by improving linearity simulation accuracy. It can also be effective in the design of low-noise amplifiers (LNA) and power amplifiers (PA), enabling designers to reduce their size to lower costs.

SiPEX™ is available in the current release of GF’s 7SW SOI PDK. For more information on the company’s RF SOI solutions, contact your GF sales representative or go to www.globalfoundries.com.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Semiconductor industry records best second quarter in three years
The adversarial relationship of the DRAM user and producer continues
Fab equipment spending breaking industry records
Global semiconductor sales increase 24% year-to-year in July
Securing talent to connect, collaborate and innovate
SiC & GaN technologies upset the traditional benchmarks of the IGBT industry
Most of 2017 capital spending will go to foundry and flash memory

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Seoul Semiconductor files patent litigation for infringement of 12 Acrich patents
Graphene and other carbon nanomaterials can replace scarce metals
GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Soitec enter into long-term supply agreement on FD-SOI wafers
SEMI and SAE announce strategic partnership
Samsung Electronics joins Semiconductor Research Corporation on research consortium

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Soitec enter into long-term supply agreement on FD-SOI wafers
Samsung Electronics joins Semiconductor Research Corporation on research consortium
Cadence recognized with three TSMC Partner of the Year awards
Andrew Wilson elected to Intel Board of Directors

PACKAGING ARTICLES

DARPA calls for Monolithic 3D – 3DSoC
GLOBALFOUNDRIES announces enhanced RF SOI process design kit
Scientists demonstrated 1.3 μm submilliamp threshold quantum dot micro-lasers on Si
IMAPS 2017 to showcase advances in microelectronics technology

MEMS ARTICLES

SEMI and SAE announce strategic partnership
Andrew Wilson elected to Intel Board of Directors
IMAPS 2017 to showcase advances in microelectronics technology
Semiconductor industry records best second quarter in three years

LEDS ARTICLES

Seoul Semiconductor files patent litigation for infringement of 12 Acrich patents
More than 45,000 expected at SEMICON Taiwan 2017
Fab equipment spending breaking industry records
Defects in next-generation solar cells can be healed with light

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Andrew Wilson elected to Intel Board of Directors
Driven by TV size migration, large TFT display market continues to grow 6% by area in 2017
More than 45,000 expected at SEMICON Taiwan 2017
Fab equipment spending breaking industry records

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...