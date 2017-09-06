IMAPS 2017 to showcase advances in microelectronics technology

The International Microelectronics And Packaging Society (IMAPS) will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its flagship technical conference – the IMAPS Symposium – from October 9 – 12, 2017, as microelectronics engineers and scientists gather at the Raleigh Convention Center near Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA to take part in the electronics industry’s largest technical conference dedicated to advanced microelectronics packaging technology. Researchers and exhibitors will showcase their work during a comprehensive conference program of technical papers, panels, special sessions, short courses/tutorials, and an exhibition that will spotlight premier work in the fields of microelectronics, semiconductor packaging and circuit design.

The 50th International Symposium on Microelectronics is an international technology forum for the presentation of applied research on microelectronics, consisting of more than 180 papers presented by researchers from corporations, universities and government labs worldwide, with five technical tracks: Chip Packaging Interactions; High Performance, Reliability, & Security; Advanced Packaging & Enabling Technologies; Advanced Packaging & System Integration; and Advanced Materials & Processes.

Keynote Presentations Lead Off the IMAPS Technical Program on Tuesday, October 10

Four keynote addresses from leading industry experts include:

“Packaging Challenges for the Next Generation of Mobile Devices,” by Ahmer Syed, Senior director of package engineering, Qualcomm Technologies

“Packaging without the Package – A More Holistic Moore’s Law,” by Subramanian (Subu) S. Iyer, distinguished chancellor’s professor in the Charles P. Reames Endowed Chair of the Electrical Engineering Department at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) and Director of the Center for Heterogeneous Integration and Performance Scaling (CHIPS)

“Electronics Outside the Box: Building a Manufacturing Ecosystem for Flexible Hybrid Electronics,” by Benjamin Leever, senior materials engineer, Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Soft Matter Materials Branch

“Transforming Electronic Interconnect,” by Tim Olson, founder & CTO, Deca Technologies

International Panel Session & Wine Reception on Wednesday, October 11

A panel session on “Global Perspectives on Packaging Requirements & Trends Towards 2025″ will be moderated by Jan Vardaman, TechSearch International and Gabriel Pares, CEA-Leti. Panelist will include representatives from Asia (Yasumitsu Orii, NAGASE Group and Ton Schless, SIBCO), Europe (Steffen Kroehnert, Nanium and Eric Bridot, SAFRAN), and North America (David Jandzinski, Qorvo). The 90-minute panel session includes a wine reception.

Diversity Roundtable & Networking Discussions on Monday, October 9

Following the opening reception, IMAPS leaders will conduct a series of roundtable discussions designed to inspire conversations about overcoming diversity barriers, the strengths inherent in a diverse workforce, identifying and collaborating with a mentor, and more.

Posters & Pizza Session on Thursday, October 12

One of the fastest-growing segments of the IMAPS conference is the popular “Posters & Pizza” session held outside the exhibit hall, giving attendees the opportunity to interact one-on-one with presenters in a more informal setting.

Professional Development Courses (Short Courses & Tutorials) on Monday, October 9

Preceding the IMAPS Symposium technical program is a full day of professional development opportunities, presented as a series of 2-hour sessions in four tracks: Intro to Microelectronics Packaging; Next Generation Packaging Challenges; Baseline & Emerging Technologies; and Reliability. These short courses represent a unique opportunity, only available through IMAPS, for participants to personally interact with the instructors, and with each other in small groups from 10 – 30 people, led by industry experts in the field with ample time for questions and networking.

Student Opportunities at IMAPS

As part of its ongoing mission IMAPS invites students to participate in an informal networking event on Tuesday, October 10 with IMAPS industry leaders over lunch in the exhibit hall, giving them an chance to learn about career opportunities, navigating the hiring process, and other topics. In addition, the IMAPS Microelectronics Foundation sponsors a student paper competitionin conjunction with the Symposium that awards more than $3,500 in scholarships for outstanding student papers.

Social Events & an Introduction to the RTP/Raleigh Area’s Technology Community

In addition to the technical program, a variety of social events are planned around the IMAPS Symposia, including the Annual David C. Virissimo Memorial Fall Golf Classic, a charity golf outing scheduled for Monday, October 9 at NCSU’s Lonnie Poole Golf Course. Proceeds from the event benefit the IMAPS Microelectronics Foundation.

Monday evening’s welcome reception will feature NC-themed entertainment from a local bluegrass band, and participants will also be able to view historical photos and other memorabilia spanning 50 years of IMAPS history.

There is also a scheduled tour of the nearby Micross Advanced Interconnect Technology (AIT) facility, one of the premier wafer bumping and wafer level packaging facilities in the U.S., with more than 20 years experience providing leading edge interconnect and 3D integration technologies (TSV, Si interposers, 3D IC) to worldwide customers.

New to the Symposium this year is a unique opportunity for IMAPS attendees to experience the vibrant technology community in the greater RTP/Raleigh area. IMAPS has invited local non-profit organizations that comprise the area’s rapidly-growing technology ecosystem to participate in a special area adjacent to the exhibit hall during the day of October 10, providing an opportunity for IMAPS Symposium attendees to network and interact.

To register for the IMAPS 50th International Symposium on Microelectronics, please visit the online registration site for more information, or contact Brianne Lamm, IMAPS Marketing & Events Manager, at blamm@imaps.org or 980-299-9873.