Intel, Samsung, Hitachi and Lam invest $11.2M in Reno Sub-Systems

Reno Sub-Systems (Reno), a developer of high-performance radio frequency (RF) matching networks, RF power generators and gas flow management systems for semiconductor manufacturing, today announced it has closed its Series C funding. Samsung Venture Investment Corporation led the round. New investors Samsung Venture Investment Corp., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation and SK hynix all join Reno’s premier list of strategic investors. Existing investors Intel Capital, Lam Research and MKS Instruments also participated in this funding round.

“Our list of strategic investors now includes the venture arms of three of the top five largest semiconductor manufacturers, two out of four of the largest etch tool providers, and a key subsystems supplier,” said Bob MacKnight, CEO of Reno Sub-Systems. “Our holistic approach to precision subsystem process control across RF as well as flow technologies offers clear differentiation from competitive approaches. Our new investors are motivated to participate to secure access to our innovative technologies, to enhance their manufacturing operations or product offerings.”

“We saw high value in Reno’s technology, so it only made sense for us to pursue an investment,” said Dr. Dong-Su Kim, vice president of Samsung Venture Investment Corp.

“The new capabilities that Reno’s subsystems provide will add to our competitive strengths,” said Craig Kerkove, president & CEO of Hitachi High-Technologies America.

“Greater precision and repeatability of processing are key to future device geometries,” said Heejin Chung, head of SK hynix’s Venture Investment. “Reno’s subsystems can help us achieve that.”

The additional funding will support continued development of the technology to enable leading-edge silicon manufacturing technology nodes in high-volume production. “The C-round will allow us to support our rapidly growing number of deployments and enable high-volume manufacturing of our systems to support our recent platform wins,” said MacKnight.

The company also announced that it has secured several additional platform design wins for its Electronically Variable Capacitor (EVC™) impedance matching networks and has been qualified by a leading OEM.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Power transistor growth returns after volatile period
It’s gonna be a bright, bright sun-shiny day
Advancements in spintronics
DSA and EUV: Complementary technologies to enable fine- pitch lithography
Laser marking meets diverse challenges in fab and packaging
Leading-edge paves the way for pure-play foundry growth
Semiconductor industry records best second quarter in three years

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Physicists achieve rapid magnetic switching with lasers
TowerJazz and Crocus expand presence in magnetic sensors market
Wearable sensors reach their first billion-dollar year, with growth coming in three waves
Intel, Samsung, Hitachi and Lam invest $11.2M in Reno Sub-Systems
Power transistor growth returns after volatile period

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Intel, Samsung, Hitachi and Lam invest $11.2M in Reno Sub-Systems
Power transistor growth returns after volatile period
SiFive joins TSMC IP Alliance Program
Graphene forged into three-dimensional shapes

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Power transistor growth returns after volatile period
Cypress appoints Jeff Owens to Board of Directors
Samsung certifies Synopsys Design Platform for 28nm FD-SOI process technology
Laser marking meets diverse challenges in fab and packaging

MEMS ARTICLES

TowerJazz and Crocus expand presence in magnetic sensors market
Wearable sensors reach their first billion-dollar year, with growth coming in three waves
Understanding the impact of valve flow coefficient (Cv) in fluid systems
It’s gonna be a bright, bright sun-shiny day

LEDS ARTICLES

Cree names Gregg Lowe as CEO
Laser marking meets diverse challenges in fab and packaging
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts August 2017 billings 
Seoul Semiconductor files patent litigation for infringement of 12 Acrich patents

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Andrew Wilson elected to Intel Board of Directors
Driven by TV size migration, large TFT display market continues to grow 6% by area in 2017
More than 45,000 expected at SEMICON Taiwan 2017
Fab equipment spending breaking industry records

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....
3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...