Josh Shiode joins Semiconductor Industry Association as Government Affairs Director

JoshThe Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, today announced Josh Shiode has joined the association as government affairs director. In this role, Shiode will help advance the U.S. semiconductor industry’s key legislative and regulatory priorities related to semiconductor research and technology, product security, and high-skilled immigration, among others. He also will serve as a senior representative of the industry before Congress, the White House, and federal agencies.

“The U.S. semiconductor industry is a key driver of America’s economic strength, national security, and global technology leadership,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Josh Shiode’s extensive knowledge, skills, and experience will make him an ideal advocate for our industry’s policy priorities in Washington, D.C. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the SIA team and look forward to his help advancing initiatives that promote growth and innovation in our industry and throughout the U.S. economy.”

Shiode most recently served as senior government relations officer at the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), where he helped guide the association’s science and technology advocacy before the executive and legislative branches. Previously, Shiode was a public policy fellow at the American Astronomical Society (AAS), where he helped develop and implement AAS’s government advocacy strategies. Shiode holds a doctorate in astrophysics from the University of California, Berkeley and a bachelor’s degree in astronomy and physics from Boston University.

