Kulicke & Soffa and Kinik sign collaboration agreement to provide comprehensive dicing blades solutions

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) (“Kulicke & Soffa”, “K&S” or the “Company”) announced today its collaboration agreement with Kinik Company, to provide comprehensive dicing blades solutions.

This sales and distribution agreement enhances both organizations’ complementary product offerings within select markets. Kulicke & Soffa’s electro-plated dicing blades target silicon wafer and non-metalized package singulation, while Kinik’s molded dicing blades focus on metalized packages and hard-material substrate singulation applications. This initial collaboration partnership establishes a foundation for more meaningful joint development opportunities in the future.

“This is a perfect match for K&S and Kinik to provide customers with a complementary portfolio of dicing blades products,” said Eugene Tan, Kulicke & Soffa’s Senior Director of Capillary and Blade Business Lines. “We look forward to enhancing this partnership in the future.”

William Lee, Kinik’s General Manager and Head of Diamond Business Unit said, “This collaboration is an important step in our commitment to better support our customers. Together, with our aligned market-driven strategy, we will provide a broad range of competitive dicing blades solutions to customers.”