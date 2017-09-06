Lam Research announces 2017 Supplier Excellence Award recipients

Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX), a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry, today announced it has recognized seven companies with Supplier Excellence Awards. Selected from among Lam’s extensive list of preferred global suppliers, the 2017 award winners represent partners who have demonstrated a deep commitment to collaboration and strategic operations in an evolving semiconductor industry.

“We are pleased to recognize the critical role our top suppliers play in the delivery of industry-leading products and services to our customers,” said Tim Archer, chief operating officer of Lam Research. “Lam’s business operations continue to grow—in scale, complexity, and geographic footprint. All of the suppliers recognized today demonstrate a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and partnership that will be increasingly important to our future. We are pleased to honor the achievements of these remarkable companies with our 2017 Supplier Excellence Awards.”

Award recipients were announced on September 12 at the company’s 2017 Supplier Day event, during which Lam Research focused on enhancing collaboration and renewing opportunities for mutual success with its customers and suppliers. Executives from suppliers around the world attended the event, where the following seven companies were recognized.

  • Edwards Vacuum
  • HORIBA, Ltd.
  • ILSHIN Precision Co. Ltd.
  • MKS Instruments, Inc.
  • Tokai Carbon Korea Co. Ltd.
  • TOTO, Ltd.
  • Ultra Clean Technology

