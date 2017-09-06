Leading-edge paves the way for pure-play foundry growth

IC Insights has just released its September Update to The McClean Report.  This 32-page Updateincludes a detailed look at the pure-play foundry market and an analysis of the historical DRAM price-per-bit trends.  Shown below is an excerpt from the Update that examines the IC technology trends in the pure-play foundry market.

In 2017, the 7% increase in the total pure-play foundry market is forecast to be almost entirely due to an 18% jump in <40nm feature size device sales (Figure 1).

Figure 1

Figure 1

Although expected to represent 60% of total pure-play foundry sales in 2017, the ≥40nm pure-play IC foundry market is forecast to be up only $0.2 billion this year.  In contrast, the 2017 leading-edge <40nm pure-play foundry market is expected to surge by a hefty $3.3 billion.  Moreover, not only is almost all of the pure-play foundry growth forecast to come from leading-edge production in 2017, most of the profits that are expected to be realized in the foundry market also forecast to come from the finer feature sizes as well.

TSMC is by far the technology leader among the major pure-play foundries.  In 2017, 58% of TSMC’s revenue is expected to come from <40nm processing, more than double percentage at GlobalFoundries and more than triple the share at UMC.  In total, TSMC is forecast to hold an 86% share of the total <40nm pure-play foundry market this year.

Illustrating how dominant TSMC is in the leading-edge pure-play foundry market, the company is expected to have almost 7x the dollar volume sales at <40nm as compared to GlobalFoundries, UMC, and SMIC combined this year ($18.5 billion for TSMC and $2.7 billion for combined total of GlobalFoundries, UMC, and SMIC).  In fact, 10% of TSMC’s total sales this year are forecast to be for its 10nm process technology.

In contrast to TSMC, SMIC only entered initial production of its 28nm technology in 4Q15, more than three years after TSMC first put its 28nm process into production.  In fact, only 7% of SMIC’s 2017 sales are expected to be from devices having 28nm feature sizes (the company does not offer a finer feature size at this time), which is the primary reason its revenue per wafer is so much less compared to TSMC.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Leading-edge paves the way for pure-play foundry growth
Semiconductor industry records best second quarter in three years
The adversarial relationship of the DRAM user and producer continues
Fab equipment spending breaking industry records
Global semiconductor sales increase 24% year-to-year in July
Securing talent to connect, collaborate and innovate
SiC & GaN technologies upset the traditional benchmarks of the IGBT industry

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
Leti develops proof of concept to test wireless systems in aircraft
SEMICON Europa moves to Munich: Empowering innovation and shaping the value chain
Leading-edge paves the way for pure-play foundry growth
Seoul Semiconductor files patent litigation for infringement of 12 Acrich patents

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

SEMICON Europa moves to Munich: Empowering innovation and shaping the value chain
Leading-edge paves the way for pure-play foundry growth
GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Soitec enter into long-term supply agreement on FD-SOI wafers
Samsung Electronics joins Semiconductor Research Corporation on research consortium

PACKAGING ARTICLES

SEMICON Europa moves to Munich: Empowering innovation and shaping the value chain
Leading-edge paves the way for pure-play foundry growth
DARPA calls for Monolithic 3D – 3DSoC
GLOBALFOUNDRIES announces enhanced RF SOI process design kit

MEMS ARTICLES

Leti develops proof of concept to test wireless systems in aircraft
SEMI and SAE announce strategic partnership
Andrew Wilson elected to Intel Board of Directors
IMAPS 2017 to showcase advances in microelectronics technology

LEDS ARTICLES

Seoul Semiconductor files patent litigation for infringement of 12 Acrich patents
More than 45,000 expected at SEMICON Taiwan 2017
Fab equipment spending breaking industry records
Defects in next-generation solar cells can be healed with light

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Andrew Wilson elected to Intel Board of Directors
Driven by TV size migration, large TFT display market continues to grow 6% by area in 2017
More than 45,000 expected at SEMICON Taiwan 2017
Fab equipment spending breaking industry records

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....
3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...