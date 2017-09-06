MEMS & Sensors Executive Congress answers “What’s driving $66B industry?”

Lama Nachman will share Intel‘s story of using contextually aware computing to improve assistive technology for Stephen Hawking during her keynote at the 13th annual MEMS & Sensors Executive Congress(November 1-2, 2017 in Napa Valley, Calif.). Hosted by MEMS & Sensors Industry Group®(MSIG), the event also features NXP‘s Lars Reger exploring the critical role of MEMS and non-MEMS sensors in the complex automotive ecosystems of today and tomorrow. Other speakers will address diverse topics spanning ingestible sensors that leverage integrated circuits (ICs), MEMS spectral sensors that improve crop yields, low-power acoustic sensing platforms for always-on voice-activated products, and thin-film pressure-sensitive tiles used for gait and performance analysis.

“Understanding the essential role of MEMS and sensors in integrated systems, such as smart home, smart automotive, smart biomedical/wellness and smart industrial, is critical to extracting maximum value from these devices, which market research firm Yole Développement expects to grow from $38 billion in 2016 to $66 billion in 2021,” said Karen Lightman, vice president, MSIG, a SEMI Strategic Association Partner. “From our keynote speakers to our featured presenters and panelists, MEMS & Sensors Executive Congress speakers will delve into some of the most exciting ways that MEMS and sensors add intelligence and insight to integrated systems.”

Other Highlights

  • Emerging MEMS & Sensors: Technologies to Watch ─ Alissa Fitzgerald, A.M. Fitzgerald & Associates
  • MEMS & Sensors: Outtakes of 2017 and Outlook for 2018 ─ Jérémie Bouchaud, IHS Markit
  • BioMEMS: The Next Big Thing for MEMS Players? ─ Sébastien Clerc, Yole Développement
  • Fireside Chat with Industry VCs ─ Wen Hsieh of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byersand Rudy Burger of Woodside Capital Partners
  • Featured “Tech Talks” on “Creating Six Senses” ─ styled in the manner of TED Talks™, these short talks feature Marcellino Gemelli of Bosch Sensortec and Peter Hartwell of InvenSense/TDK

For conference registration, please visit: www.semi.org/en/mems-sensors-executive-congress-agenda-register. Register by September 26 for a discount.

 

