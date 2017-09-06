Microsemi appoints Richard Beyer to its Board of Directors

Microsemi Corporation (Nasdaq: MSCC), a provider of semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance, today announced the appointment of Richard M. Beyer to its board of directors.

Beyer was chairman and CEO of Freescale Semiconductor from 2008 through June 2012. Prior to Freescale, he served as president, CEO and director of Intersil Corporation from 2002 to 2008. He has also previously served in executive management roles at Elantec Semiconductor, FVC.com, VLSI Technology Inc. and National Semiconductor Corporation. Beyer currently serves as chairman of the board at Dialog Semiconductor PLC and sits on the board at Micron Technology Inc. In addition, he served three years as an officer in the United States Marine Corps.