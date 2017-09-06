More than 45,000 expected at SEMICON Taiwan 2017

Upbeat about the growth prospects of Taiwan’s electronics sector, more than 45,000 visitors are expected to attend SEMICON Taiwan 2017 which opens tomorrow at Taipei’s Nangang Exhibition Center.  SEMICON Taiwan (September 13-15), the premier tradeshow and event for the electronics manufacturing supply chain, aims to connect the electronics manufacturing ecosystem─ both vertically and horizontally. The event will provide an overview of market trends and leading technologies in the industry, with forums and business-matching activities which will enable collaboration and new opportunities. The three-day event features 700 exhibitors covering over 1,800 booths.

Taiwan is forecast to spend US$12.3 billion in 2017, making it the second largest fab equipment spending region, according to the SEMI World Fab Forecast report just issued.  Taiwan is home to the leading share of the world’s IC foundry, and has the largest share of installed capacity ─ more than 20 percent. With 2017’s large semiconductor equipment investment, Taiwan’s semiconductor industry is booming and is also the world’s largest consumer of semiconductor materials ($9.8 billion in 2016) for the seventh consecutive year, bringing new opportunities in this increasingly critical sector.

Covering the hottest electronics topics like smart manufacturing and automation, high-tech facility, materials, laser, and emerging semiconductor technology, more than 70 presentations will be given on TechXPOT stages, providing the latest technology updates plus opportunities to meet potential partners and customers. To further connect attendees and exhibitors, SEMICON Taiwan will facilitate a series of networking events, like the Materials, High-Tech Facility, Laser, and Smart Manufacturing “Get Togethers” and the Supplier Search Program, creating business opportunities.

This year SEMICON Taiwan has added new theme pavilions including Circular Economy, Compound Semiconductor, Laser, and Opto Semiconductor.  In addition, 12 theme pavilions and eight country/region pavilions are featured.

This is the first year that the International Test Conference (ITC) will be co-located with SEMICON Taiwan 2017, also marking the first time that ITC is held in Asia. The conference will focus on the rapid growth of emerging applications like IoT and automotive electronics, and how testing technologies are challenged by rapid advancements of manufacturing processes, 3D stacking and SiP.

Also co-located with SEMICON Taiwan 2017, the SiP Global Summit will discuss three key system-in-package topics:

  •  Package Innovation in Automotive
  •  3D IC, 3D interconnection for AI and High-end Computing
  •  Innovative Embedded Substrate and Fan-Out Technology to Enable 3D-SiP Devices

The Jing Jing Lucky Draw is always an anticipated show activity with excellent prizes like the Dyson 3-in-1 smart fan, iPad Pro, and Nintendo Switch.

For more information about SEMICON Taiwan 2017, please visit http://www.semicontaiwan.org.

