New deionized water vapor delivery module from Brooks Instrument

Brooks Instrument will be exhibiting at SEMICON Taiwan 2017 with a new vaporization product, mass flow controllers with high-speed EtherCAT, and a broad range of other mass flow meters, controllers and capacitance manometers for semiconductor manufacturing.

The show runs September 13-15 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, Taiwan. Brooks Instrument will be co-exhibiting with its regional business partner SCH Electronics Co., Ltd. at booth 168.

With more than 70 years of history in new technology developments, Brooks Instrument is focused on improving the precision and performance of mass flow, pressure and vacuum technologies to help enable advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

“At Brooks Instrument, we’re excited to be presenting for the first time at SEMICON Taiwan,” said Mohamed Saleem, Chief Technology Officer at Brooks Instrument. “We look forward to having one-on-one conversations with our colleagues from Taiwan and across the region about their key needs and the challenges they face implementing next-generation production tools and processes.”

A world leader in advanced flow, pressure, vacuum and vapor delivery solutions, Brooks Instrument will showcase key components in its portfolio designed to meet critical gas chemistry control challenges and improve process yields for 10nm and beyond nodes. This includes the new VDM300 vapor delivery module (VDM) as well as the company’s proven GF100 Series mass flow controllers (MFC) with high-speed EtherCAT® connectivity.

VDM300 Vapor Delivery Module: The self-contained VDM delivers precise amounts of ultra-high-purity deionized water (DIW) vapor to help ensure accurate and repeatable processing for functions such as plasma etching and photoresist stripping. Using proven vapor-draw vaporization technology, the VDM300 features an improved graphical user interface and firmware.

Full-scale flow capacity is up to 3,000 standard cubic centimeters per minute (sccm), with a better control turndown ratio of 20:1. Flow accuracy is ±1.0 percent of set point at 10-100 percent full-scale, while repeatability is less than ±0.2 percent of full-scale.

With its optional EtherCAT interface, the VDM300 joins the Brooks Instrument line of EtherCAT-enabled products, which also includes the company’s proven GF100 Series MFCs. The VDM300 uses the same signal processing and calibration techniques as the GF100 Series.

GF100 Series MFC with High-Speed EtherCAT Connectivity: Brooks Instrument has enhanced its industry-leading GF100 Series MFCs with high-speed EtherCAT interfaces for both high-flow and low-flow applications.

Responding to rapidly evolving requirements for next-generation tools and fabs, the GF100 Series includes several features to help boost process yields and productivity: