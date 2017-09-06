Newly-discovered semiconductor dynamics may help improve energy efficiency

Researchers examining the flow of electricity through semiconductors have uncovered another reason these materials seem to lose their ability to carry a charge as they become more densely “doped.” Their results, which may help engineers design faster semiconductors in the future, are published online in the journal ACS Nano.

Semiconductors are found in just about every piece of modern electronics, from computers to televisions to your cell phone. They fall somewhere between metals, which conduct electricity very well, and insulators like glass that don’t conduct electricity at all. This moderate conduction property is what allows semiconductors to perform as switches and transistors in electronics.

The most common material for semiconductors is silicon, which is mined from the earth and then refined and purified. But pure silicon doesn’t conduct electricity, so the material is purposely and precisely adulterated by the addition of other substances known as dopants. Boron and phosphorus ions are common dopants added to silicon-based semiconductors that allow them to conduct electricity.

But the amount of dopant added to a semiconductor matters – too little dopant and the semiconductor won’t be able to conduct electricity. Too much dopant and the semiconductor becomes more like a non-conductive insulator.

“There’s a sweet spot when it comes to doping where the right amount allows for the efficient conduction of electricity, but after a certain point, adding more dopants slows down the flow,” says Preston Snee, associate professor of chemistry at the University of Illinois at Chicago and corresponding author on the paper.

“For a long time scientists thought that the reason efficient conduction of electricity dropped off with the addition of more dopants was because these dopants caused the flowing electrons to be deflected away, but we found that there’s also another way too many dopants impede the flow of electricity.”

Snee, UIC chemistry student Asra Hassan, and their colleagues wanted to get a closer look at what happens when electricity flows through a semiconductor.

Using the Advanced Photon Source Argonne National Laboratory, they were able to capture X-ray images of what happens at the atomic level inside a semiconductor. They used tiny chips of cadmium sulfide for their semiconductor “base” and doped them with copper ions. Instead of wiring the tiny chips for electricity, they generated a flow of electrons through the semiconductors by shooting them with a powerful blue laser beam. At the same time, they took very high energy X-ray photos of the semiconductors at millionths of a microsecond apart – which showed what was happening at the atomic level in real time as electrons flowed through the doped semiconductors.

They found that when electrons were flowing through, the copper ions transiently formed bonds with the cadmium sulfate semiconductor base, which is detrimental to conduction.

“This has never been seen before,” said Hassan. “Electrons are still bouncing off dopants, which we knew already, but we now know of this other process that contributes to impeding flow of electricity in over-doped semiconductors.”

The bonding of the dopant ions to the semiconductor base material “causes the current to get stuck at the dopants, which we don’t want in our electronics, especially if we want them to be fast and efficient,” she said. “However, now that we know this is happening inside the material, we can design smarter systems that minimize this effect, which we call ‘charge carrier modulation of dopant bonding’.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

One thought on “Newly-discovered semiconductor dynamics may help improve energy efficiency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Securing talent to connect, collaborate and innovate
SiC & GaN technologies upset the traditional benchmarks of the IGBT industry
Most of 2017 capital spending will go to foundry and flash memory
The ConFab announces mainstream semiconductor and emerging technologies 2018 conference focus
Semiconductor industry capital spending forecast to jump 20% in 2017
TowerJazz and Tacoma announce a partnership for a new 8-inch fabrication facility in Nanjing, China
Worldwide semiconductor capital spending is forecast to grow 10.2% in 2017

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Cadence delivers comprehensive IP portfolio for TSMC 16FFC automotive design enablement platform
Kulicke & Soffa and Kinik sign collaboration agreement to provide comprehensive dicing blades solutions
SiFive and UltraSoC partner to accelerate RISC-V development through DesignShare
Sensor technologies' convergence and connectivity made possible medical IoT
Microsemi appoints Richard Beyer to its Board of Directors

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Cadence delivers comprehensive IP portfolio for TSMC 16FFC automotive design enablement platform
Kulicke & Soffa and Kinik sign collaboration agreement to provide comprehensive dicing blades solutions
SiFive and UltraSoC partner to accelerate RISC-V development through DesignShare
Microsemi appoints Richard Beyer to its Board of Directors

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Stay ahead of the curve with SMC 2017 - Materials accelerating innovation
Flex Logix joins TSMC IP Alliance Program
STMicroelectronics cooperating with MediaTek to integrate NFC tech into mobile-platform designs
Update on the sale of Toshiba Memory Corporation

MEMS ARTICLES

Sensor technologies' convergence and connectivity made possible medical IoT
MEMS & Sensors Executive Congress answers "What's driving $66B industry?"
Stay ahead of the curve with SMC 2017 - Materials accelerating innovation
Flexible hybrid electronics & sensors impacting the automotive industry

LEDS ARTICLES

Defects in next-generation solar cells can be healed with light
SparkLabs launches $50M early-stage fund for South Korea
Samsung’s new Q-series LED linear modules offer superior efficacy to improve premium indoor lighting
ROHM's new ultra-compact low profile 2-color chip LEDs

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Flex Logix joins TSMC IP Alliance Program
Flexible hybrid electronics & sensors impacting the automotive industry
Leti and partners in PiezoMAT Project develop new fingerprint technology
TV market: Quantum dots reinforce LCD positioning, faced with the OLED solutions

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...