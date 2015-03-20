North American semiconductor equipment industry posts August 2017 billings 

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.18 billion in billings worldwide in August 2017 (three-month average basis), according to the August Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI.

SEMI reports that the three-month average of worldwide billings of North American equipment manufacturers in August 2017 was $2.18 billion.The billings figure is 3.9 percent lower than the final July 2017 level of $2.27 billion, and is 27.7 percent higher than the August 2016 billings level of $1.71 billion.

“Equipment billings in August declined relative to July, signaling a pause in this year’s extraordinary growth,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “Nonetheless monthly billings remain well above last year’s monthly levels.”

The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.
Billings
(3-mo. avg)
Year-Over-Year
March 2017
$2,079.7
73.7%
April 2017
$2,136.4
46.3%
May 2017
$2,270.5
41.8%
June 2017
$2,300.3
34.1%
July 2017 (final)
$2,269.7
32.9%
August 2017 (prelim)
$2,181.8
27.7%

Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), September 2017

