Samsung certifies Synopsys Design Platform for 28nm FD-SOI process technology

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) today announced that the Synopsys Design Platform has been fully certified for use on Samsung Foundry’s 28FDS (FD-SOI) process technology. A Process Design Kit (PDK) and a comprehensive reference flow, compatible with Synopsys’ Lynx Design System, containing scripts, design methodologies and best practices is now available. For Samsung Foundry’s latest differentiated process offering, support for bias throughout the Design Platform flow has been thoroughly verified and certified to achieve optimal power and performance tradeoffs.

“FD-SOI technology offers one of the best power, performance, and cost tradeoffs,” said Jaehong Park, senior vice president of the Foundry Solutions Team at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung Foundry’s 28FD-SOI technology allows designs to operate both at high and low voltage making it ideal for IoT and mobile applications. Moreover, the FD-SOI technology exhibits the best soft error immunity, and, therefore, is well suited for applications that require high reliability such as automotive. Availability of certified Synopsys Design Platform, PDK and reference flow will allow our mutual customers to accelerate adoption of our 28FDS technology.”

“Our long standing, close collaboration with Samsung Foundry starts very early, allowing Synopsys to refine tools and flows enabling customers to achieve desired performance and power targets,” said Michael Jackson, corporate vice president of marketing and business development for the Design Group at Synopsys. “Certification of the Synopsys Design Platform, complete with PDK and reference flow helps our mutual customers to rapidly design with confidence for Samsung Foundry’s 28-nm FD-SOI process.”

