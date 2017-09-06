SEMI and SAE announce strategic partnership

SEMI , the global electronics manufacturing supply chain association, and SAE International , the association driving knowledge and expertise across automotive and aerospace industries, announce a partnership to provide their members with insights and access to important markets. The partnership will include information-sharing, presentation opportunities, and branding and exposition opportunities for members from both organizations.

SEMI and SAE are creating forums for raising awareness of the challenges and opportunities in design and manufacturing for the automotive and electronics sectors. From the electronics manufacturing industry perspective, the smart transportation segment is rich with opportunity to improve the performance and digitalization of vehicles.

According to IHS Markit, the high-end car is on track to contain more than $6,000 worth of electronics in five years, driving to a $160 billion automotive electronics market in 2022 − a 7 percent CAGR through 2022. The design, sourcing, and manufacturing cycles are significantly different than traditional electronics markets (such as consumer) but the opportunities are significant. From the transportation industry perspective, all roadmaps to improve performance emphasize that advancements in electronics systems are key.

“Electronics systems in vehicles continue to undergo significant changes year over year, driven by the changing electronics capabilities – even in subsystems areas such as infotainment and control. The impact of new vehicle operational modes, such as autonomous driving, is all about gathering and processing information on an enormous scale. The systems that do this are developing rapidly and our members want immediate visibility into these new materials, processing and electronic subsystems. Improvements in processing, controlling, sensing, have impact across our vehicle supply chain,” notes Jim Forlenza, group director, SAE Events. “Our members look to us to multiply their interactions with the supply chain and our partnership with SEMI allows us to offer them this in several areas across the world.”

“This relationship provides a new platform for SEMI members to showcase products, services and engage new customers,” states Art Paredes, VP of Global Expositions at SEMI. “As SEMI members increasingly collaborate with end-product manufacturers to develop novel capabilities, automotive is the leading area for silicon solutions to enable the future of driving. Working directly with SAE’s members and ecosystem will speed the time to innovate for both memberships.”