SEMI reports second quarter 2017 worldwide semiconductor equipment figures

SEMI, the global industry association representing the electronics manufacturing supply chain, today reported that worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings reached US$14.1 billion for the second quarter of 2017.

Quarterly billings of US$14.1 billion represent an all-time historic record for quarterly billings, exceeding the record level set in the first quarter of this year. Billings for the most recent quarter are 8 percent higher than the first quarter of 2017 and 35 percent higher than the same quarter a year ago. Sequential regional growth was mixed for the most recent quarter with the strongest growth exhibited by Korea. Korea maintained the largest market for semiconductor equipment for the year, followed by Taiwan and China. The data are gathered jointly with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) from over 95 global equipment companies that provide data on a monthly basis.

The quarterly billings data by region in billions of U.S. dollars, quarter-over-quarter growth and year-over-year rates by region are as follows:
2Q2017
1Q2017
2Q2016
2Q2017/1Q2017

(Qtr-over-Qtr)
2Q2017/2Q2016

(Year-over-Year)
Korea
4.79
3.53
1.53
36%
212%
Taiwan
2.76
3.48
2.73
-21%
1%
China
2.51
2.01
2.27
25%
11%
Japan
1.55
1.25
1.05
24%
47%
North America
1.23
1.27
1.20
-3%
3%
Europe
0.66
0.92
0.37
-29%
76%
Rest of World
0.62
0.63
1.31
-1%
-53%
Total
14.11
13.08
10.46
8%
35%

Source: SEMI (http://www.semi.org) and SEAJ (http://www.seaj.or.jp)

The Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) from SEMI provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market.

