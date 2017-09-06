SEMICON Europa moves to Munich: Empowering innovation and shaping the value chain

SEMICON Europa 2017 will take place in Munich for the first time, co-located with productronica (14-17 November in Munich, Germany). SEMICON Europa will showcase the critical issues shaping the entire electronics manufacturing supply chain. Fourexecutive keynotes will share their thought leadership on current opportunities for Europe: Maria Marced, president, TSMC Europe; Stefan Finkbeiner, CEO, Bosch Sensortec; and Frank M. Rinderknecht, founder and CEO of Rinspeed Inc.

“Innovations in semiconductor manufacturing are at the heart of the value chain driving innovations enabling key future growth drivers in Mobile, Automotive, Medical, passive and intelligent computing as well as AR and VR,” stated Laith Altimime, president, SEMI Europe. SEMICON Europa programs, sessions, and speakers will illuminate this year’s theme “Empowering Innovation and Shaping the Value Chain.” Highlights of SEMICON Europa include:

Fab Management Forum: Quality Challenges – Solutions for Tomorrow ─ Topics include:Future of digital vehicles and requirements for quality and availability of semiconductors with Daimler AG, an analysis of Human failure and mindset change by European School of Management and Technology (ESMT) Berlin, and how innovative sensor and analytics solutions enable new applications in the fab of tomorrow by KINEXON GmbH.

Advanced Packaging Conference: Electronics Packaging and Test for Future Mobility ─With Yole Développement on the dynamics of the advanced packaging ecosystem, Robert Bosch GmbH on automotive, Infineon Technologies on packaging for automotive ─ challenges and solutions, RoodMicrotec GmbH on wafer and final test in the new era of electronics, and STMicroelectronics on packaging challenges for robust miniaturization.

Power Electronics Conference: From Materials to Systems,The Latest Innovations ─Covering power electronics applications for Automotive by Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Systems and Device Technology IISB, a forecast of the next five years to reveal how technology development will shape the power electronics market by Yole Développement, and Cambridge University on Silicon and Wide bandgap devices in power electronics.

New! Materials Conference: Connected World ─ New Material Challenges and Solutions ─Includes a keynote by Christophe Maleville, SOITEC, on how to better optimize performance, power budget and cost to meet applications requirements; plus presentations from Volkswagen AG on the need for new industry alliances in automotive, FUJIFILM on maximum utilization of chemically amplified resist, and Dow Chemical on the information age and connectivity enabled by advanced electronic materials. The free Webinar “Connected World: New Material Challenges and Solutions – Market Update and Outlook “ is planned on 27 September.

New! European Connect2Car Forum ─ A new Forum in collaboration with SAE International. Insights for automotive OEM and supplier executives, consumer electronics leaders, mobile application developers, and aftermarket entrepreneurs focusing on enhancing the driver experience and accelerating the deployment of connected and autonomous vehicle technologies.

New! 2017FLEX Europe “Be Flexible” ─ New collaboration between FLEX and Fraunhofer EMFT. Insights on innovative solutions for flexible and stretchable systems by Würth Elektronik GmbH, technology and applications of chip-film patch for hybrid systems in foil by IMS CHIPS, new capabilities and applications of flexible components by E Ink Corporation, and insight on how potentials of System-in-Package technologies will affect the future by Bosch.

SEMI and Messe München Joint Press Conference will take place on 14 November at 11:00-12:00, at Messe München Press Conference Center.