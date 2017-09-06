Silicon Mobility to open office in Silicon Valley

Silicon Mobility announced today the opening of an office in Burlingame, CA. The office is located close to San Francisco international airport at the gate entry of the Silicon Valley. Silicon Mobility’s Bay Area office will be headed by Mr. David Fresneau, co-founder and Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, and will lead Silicon Mobility’s corporate marketing and business development activities.

“The Silicon Valley sees a growing presence of automotive OEMs and Tiers 1 attracted by the unique concentration of high-technology companies and software excellence” says Bruno Paucard, President and CEO of Silicon Mobility. “Being full-time present in this new land for automotive will help to catalyze our contribution to the cars’ digital and electric revolution”.

In addition to powertrain electrification, Silicon Mobility foresees its deployment into the broader electrification area (Electric Power Steering, Braking, etc.) and the processor centralization in the car’s E/E architecture, in particular with regard to ADAS data fusion, functions grouping and domain control. By choosing to open an office in the Bay area, Silicon Mobility fosters its global expansion strategy helping the company to build long-term partnerships with the local ecosystem and preparing Silicon Mobility’s future.

Silicon Mobility designs, develops and sells flexible, real-time, safe and open semiconductor solutions for the automotive industry used to increase energy efficiency and reduce pollutant emissions while keeping passengers safe.