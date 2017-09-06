Solar-Tectic LLC receives patent for III-V thin-film tandem high-performance solar cell and LED technology

Solar-Tectic LLC (“ST”) announced today that a patent application for a method of making III-V thin-film tandem solar cells with high performance has been allowed by the US Patent and Trademark Office. The patent, the first ever for a thin III-V layer on crystalline silicon thin-film, covers group III-V elements such as Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), and Indium Gallium Phosphide (InGaP), for the top layer, as well as all inorganic materials, including, silicon, germanium, etc., for the bottom layer.  Group III-V compounds such as Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) are proven photovoltaic materials with high efficiencies but until now have been cost prohibitive because high quality III-V material such as GaAs is expensive. Moreover, the cost of substrates on which to grow III-V materials, such as germanium, which is known to be an ideal material, has kept the technology from market entry. In the breakthrough technology here, ultra-thin films of III-V materials and silicon (or germanium) replace expensive, thicker wafers thereby lowering the costs dramatically. The inventor is Ashok Chaudhari, CEO of Solar-Tectic LLC.

III-V tandem (or multi-junction) cells built on wafers such as silicon are currently being developed in labs, with high efficiencies of around ~30%.  The highest dual-junction cell efficiency (32.8%) came from a tandem cell that stacked a layer of gallium arsenide (GaAs) atop crystalline silicon. Manufacturing costs are expensive especially if a germanium wafer is used as the bottom material in the two layer tandem structure.  In order to compete with low cost silicon wafer technology which is 90% of the global solar panel market, efficiencies must not only be as high as silicon wafers or greater (21.7% and 26.7% are lab records for poly- and monocrystalline silicon wafer cells, respectively), but manufacturing costs must also be lower. This is achievable in the Solar-Tectic LLC patented technology, which uses common industrial manufacturing processes and at low temperature. There is no wafer involved which saves material and energy; instead a thin film allows for precise control of growth parameters. A glass substrate instead of wafer also allows for a bifacial cell design for increased efficiency. A cost effective ~30% efficient III-V tandem solar cell in today’s market would revolutionize the solar energy industry by dramatically reducing the balance of system (BoS) costs, and thereby reduce the need for fossil fuel generated electricity. Silicon wafer technology based on polycrystalline or monocrystalline silicon could become obsolete.

Importantly, the entire patented process for the Solar-Tectic LLC III-V tandem cell can be environmentally friendly since non-toxic metals can be used to deposit the crystalline thin-film materials for both the bottom layer in the tandem configuration as well as in the top, III-V, layer.

The technology also has great promise for LED manufacturing using for example Gallium Nitride.

A “Tandem Series” of solar cell technologies has been launched by Solar-Tectic LLC, which includes a variety of different proven semiconductor photovoltaic materials for the top layer on silicon and/or germanium bottom layers. Recently patents for a tin perovskite and germanium perovskite thin-film tandem solar cell were also granted.

The ITC ruling on September 22 means that it is likely that tariffs will be imposed on crystalline silicon wafers sold in the US. These tariffs will not apply to thin-film solar cell technology, such as ST’s.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Power transistor growth returns after volatile period
It’s gonna be a bright, bright sun-shiny day
Advancements in spintronics
DSA and EUV: Complementary technologies to enable fine- pitch lithography
Laser marking meets diverse challenges in fab and packaging
Leading-edge paves the way for pure-play foundry growth
Semiconductor industry records best second quarter in three years

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

OEM Group announces post-dice clean solutions for plasma and laser dicing methods
SK Hynix Inc.'s Board approved a plan to invest in Toshiba Memory Corp
Solar-Tectic LLC receives patent for III-V thin-film tandem high-performance solar cell and LED technology
Silicon Mobility to open office in Silicon Valley
With more than $4B revenue, the LED lighting module market is showing attractive perspectives

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

OEM Group announces post-dice clean solutions for plasma and laser dicing methods
SK Hynix Inc.'s Board approved a plan to invest in Toshiba Memory Corp
Solar-Tectic LLC receives patent for III-V thin-film tandem high-performance solar cell and LED technology
Silicon Mobility to open office in Silicon Valley

PACKAGING ARTICLES

SK Hynix Inc.'s Board approved a plan to invest in Toshiba Memory Corp
Power transistor growth returns after volatile period
Cypress appoints Jeff Owens to Board of Directors
Samsung certifies Synopsys Design Platform for 28nm FD-SOI process technology

MEMS ARTICLES

TowerJazz and Crocus expand presence in magnetic sensors market
Wearable sensors reach their first billion-dollar year, with growth coming in three waves
Understanding the impact of valve flow coefficient (Cv) in fluid systems
It’s gonna be a bright, bright sun-shiny day

LEDS ARTICLES

Solar-Tectic LLC receives patent for III-V thin-film tandem high-performance solar cell and LED technology
With more than $4B revenue, the LED lighting module market is showing attractive perspectives
Cree names Gregg Lowe as CEO
Laser marking meets diverse challenges in fab and packaging

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Andrew Wilson elected to Intel Board of Directors
Driven by TV size migration, large TFT display market continues to grow 6% by area in 2017
More than 45,000 expected at SEMICON Taiwan 2017
Fab equipment spending breaking industry records

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....
3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...