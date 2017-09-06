TowerJazz announces 5V 65nm CMOS & low voltage power process

TowerJazz, the global specialty foundry, today announced the release of its advanced 5V 65nm power process providing customers with multiple advantages over 0.18um 5V technologies. The advanced 5V 65nm technology increases TowerJazz’s footprint in the 5V power market by offering enhanced Rdson efficiency with an attractive die cost advantage over 0.18um 5V processes. This technology is based on TowerJazz’s automotive 300mm 65nm process platform manufactured in its Uozu, Japan facility and supports both best in class quality and manufacturing cycle time.

The advanced 5V 65nm contains a rich portfolio of analog features and many different metal combinations to optimize cost/performance for any application. The first products, for several strategic customers, were already prototyped with outstanding performance. The technology is now fully released and supports Multi-layer Masking (MLM) and an MPW option to reduce engineering costs. The first MPW is targeted for November 2017.

TowerJazz’s 5V 65nm power technology offers high Rdson efficiency using tighter design rules for power devices, and a thick copper top metal for large current applications, enabling the 5V transistors using a 65nm design to achieve dense digital capabilities and a dense analog periphery, with a low number of manufacturing masks. The technology offers an average of 30% area reduction for a given 5V power transistor and typically a 35% die size reduction for a mixed-signal chip. An optimization effort to minimize cost and manufacturing layers needed to support 5V enables highly competitive solutions for many different markets such as automotive, industrial and consumer. The advanced 5V 65nm supports high current power applications such as PMIC, DC/DC converters, load switches and point of load ICs using single and dual 3.3um thick copper metal layers.

“Streamlining our feature rich automotive quality 65nm technology allows TowerJazz to provide very attractive 5V power and mixed-signal solutions with the high quality standard set required for servicing the automotive market,” said Shimon Greenberg, Vice President and General Manager of Mixed-Signal and Power Management Business Unit, TowerJazz. “This technology is utilized for relatively high current power ICs at 5V which have large growth drivers to advanced analog and mixed-signal ICs.”

