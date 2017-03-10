ASE, Amkor and JCET expected to top TrendForce’s revenue ranking of OSAT providers for 2017

The annual revenue from the global IC testing and packaging industry for 2017 is estimated to grow by 2.2% to reach US$51.73 billion, according to the latest research from TrendForce. Furthermore, providers of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) are projected to represent a share of 52.5% in the year’s total revenue.

The IC testing and packaging industry is expected to register recovery and growth in 2017 in contrast to the 2016 revenue result that showed a slight annual decline. This year, the main revenue driver has been the increase in the amount of IC components demanded for mobile devices. The strong demand for IC components has also expanded the deployment of advanced packaging solutions that offer higher levels of integration and higher numbers of I/O connections. In sum, the rising quantity and quality of demand during this year has benefited the IC testing and packaging industry revenue-wise.

The projected revenue ranking of the top 10 OSAT providers for 2017 is overall similar to the 2016 ranking. This year’s top three in sequence are ASE, Amkor and JCET. Among the top 10, PTI has gained enormously from the memory boom caused by the combination of tight market supply, application growth for high-performance computing and strong demand for high-density storage products. PTI also has the advantage of having a strong relationship with the memory giant Micron. TrendForce estimates that PTI’s annual revenue growth for this year will reach an impressive 26.3%, putting the company in the fifth place of the ranking.

osats

China’s IC backend service providers are focusing on developing their technologies as their progress in overseas mergers and acquisitions slows

TrendForce’s survey of the testing and packaging industry in 2017 also finds that there are now much fewer M&A targets for Chinese companies because of the increasing level of competition and consolidation activities in the global semiconductor sector. Furthermore, the barriers against Chinese companies for making overseas acquisitions using domestic capital have also been raised. Thus, Chinese IC backend service providers are shifting their focus away from trying to get technologies and market shares via overseas M&As. Instead, they are investing their resources in developing technologies related to fan-out processing and system-in-package (SiP) integration. They eventually want to get their solutions verified by potential clients, proving that they have the in-house expertise to be competitive in the market.

Chinese testing and packaging companies continue to gain processing capacity for packaging technologies that are high-end (e.g. flip chip and bumping) and more advanced (e.g. fan-in, fan-out, 2.5D interposer and SiP). Because of the progress in both technology development and M&As, Chinese service providers such as JCET, TSHT and TFME are projected to rise above the industry’s average in their revenue performances this year with double-digit growth rates.

Additionally, China’s IC testing and packaging industry will be supported by the growing number of domestic fabs in the coming year. TrendForce forecasts that China’s monthly 12-inch wafer capacity will increase by about 162,000 pieces before the end of 2018. This 180% increase from the current capacity level will give a sizable injection of demand into the domestic testing and packaging market.

 

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

China IC industry outlook
IC makers maximize 300mm, 200mm wafer capacity
Intel delivers 17-qubit superconducting chip with advanced packaging to QuTech
A massive adoption of laser technologies for semiconductor manufacturing
Power semiconductor sales rebounded in 2016 and will continue to grow through 2021
Pure-play foundries boosting their presence in China
Comparing XPoint memory architecture with NAND and DRAM products

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

ASE, Amkor and JCET expected to top TrendForce's revenue ranking of OSAT providers for 2017
Strong solar and semiconductor demand but still a sizeable oversupply of polysilicon
Praxair signs long-term agreement to supply nitrogen to GLOBALFOUNDRIES
Samsung completes qualification of 8nm LPP process
Long nanotubes make strong fibers

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Praxair signs long-term agreement to supply nitrogen to GLOBALFOUNDRIES
Samsung completes qualification of 8nm LPP process
2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
Wafer shipments forecast to increase in 2017, 2018 and 2019

PACKAGING ARTICLES

ASE, Amkor and JCET expected to top TrendForce's revenue ranking of OSAT providers for 2017
Samsung completes qualification of 8nm LPP process
2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
China IC industry outlook

MEMS ARTICLES

2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
SEMICON Europa 2017: Keynotes announced
China IC industry outlook
New MIPI Alliance Group collaborates with automotive industry experts to address interface specifications for automotive applications

LEDS ARTICLES

2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
SEMICON Europa 2017: Keynotes announced
China IC industry outlook
IC makers maximize 300mm, 200mm wafer capacity

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
Wafer shipments forecast to increase in 2017, 2018 and 2019
Sun Chemical enters into license agreement to introduce new screen printable molecular inks
Gartner identifies the top 10 strategic technology trends for 2018

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....
3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...