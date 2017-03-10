Bringing an additional layer of fortification to SoCs powering the next trillion connected devices

Last year at Arm TechCon, SoftBank Chairman and President Masayoshi Son laid out an ambitious vision of a trillion connected devices. It’s a vision ARM is aggressively pursuing by working with their ecosystem to invisibly enable those trillion devices to connect securely.

Connecting a trillion devices is no easy task of course but doing it securely is key. Especially when the tools and techniques used by attackers are rapidly evolving to go after every piece of system hardware from foundational SoCs to peripheral components. All are seen as an opportunity to access privileged data. With daily occurrences of cyber-attacks, it’s clear security across the entire device needs to be considered at the design stage, not as an afterthought.

At the SoC level, there are many classes of threats including those where attackers try to take advantage of the physical characteristics of the silicon implementation manifested during algorithmic execution. Today, ARM is announcing the availability of highly-efficient on-die threat mitigation technology designed to protect against threats including:

  • Simple and Differential Power Analysis (SPA/DPA), where an attacker is trying to compromise confidential information (e.g. a secret cryptographic key) through various analysis methods of the power consumed by an integrated circuit (IC) during operation
  • Simple and Differential Electromagnetic Analysis (SEMA/DEMA), where an attacker is trying to compromise confidential information (e.g. a secret cryptographic key) through various analysis methods of the electromagnetic field created during IC operation

The power and electromagnetic analysis mitigation technology relieves designers of the need to worry about this category of non-invasive attacks, while providing a solution that is easily scalable to cover changes in the protected logic. The resulting system benefit is addressing the leakage source directly and preventing sensitive data leakage through the IC power consumption and electromagnetic emission. From an implementation perspective, the mitigation technology is applicable across the full spectrum of silicon processes used in the semiconductor industry.

Trust between connected devices and their users is a critical factor in the continued growth of the IoT, particularly in applications making use of highly sensitive data, such as autonomous vehicles, mobile payment systems and connected health. Adding this technology to our security IP portfolio will enable the deployment of more secure devices as we drive toward our vision of a truly connected world.

To learn more about ARM security solutions, attend the security track at Arm TechCon, (Oct. 24-26 in Santa Clara, CA.)

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Sussex physicists have breakthrough on brittle smart phone screens
Wafer-level packaging device shipments to overtake flip chip tech in 2018
GlobalFoundries' momentum in China
China IC industry outlook
IC makers maximize 300mm, 200mm wafer capacity
Intel delivers 17-qubit superconducting chip with advanced packaging to QuTech
A massive adoption of laser technologies for semiconductor manufacturing

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Bringing an additional layer of fortification to SoCs powering the next trillion connected devices
Sussex physicists have breakthrough on brittle smart phone screens
Piezoelectrics stretch their potential with a method for flexible sticking
SEMICON Japan brings smart applications and IoT
Power GaN: Everything is in place for volume production

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Bringing an additional layer of fortification to SoCs powering the next trillion connected devices
SEMICON Japan brings smart applications and IoT
Power GaN: Everything is in place for volume production
SiFive selects Synopsys Verification Continuum Platform for advanced RISC-V processor designs

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Wafer-level packaging device shipments to overtake flip chip tech in 2018
GlobalFoundries' momentum in China
Microsemi launches Mi-V ecosystem to accelerate adoption of RISC-V
IC Insights raises 2017 IC market forecast to +22%

MEMS ARTICLES

Piezoelectrics stretch their potential with a method for flexible sticking
SEMICON Japan brings smart applications and IoT
STMicroelectronics announces class-leading water-resistant pressure sensor
Nanotube fiber antennas as capable as copper

LEDS ARTICLES

Power GaN: Everything is in place for volume production
Seoul Semiconductor's Horticultural Series LEDs deliver entire spectrum from UV-C to far-red
Researchers bring optical communication onto silicon chips
NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Sussex physicists have breakthrough on brittle smart phone screens
SEMICON Japan brings smart applications and IoT
2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
Wafer shipments forecast to increase in 2017, 2018 and 2019

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....
3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...