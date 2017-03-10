China’s first Gen6 flexible AMOLED production line put into mass production

On October 26, China’s first Gen6 flexible AMOLED line – BOE Chengdu Gen6 flexible AMOLED production line has put into mass production in advance. The production line is built by BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd, a developer in semiconductor display industry as well as an IoT technologies, products and services supplier. The production line’s mass production and products delivery indicate that Chinese enterprises begin to lead the development of the global AMOLED industry in the new display era.

BOE flexible AMOLED display panel

BOE flexible AMOLED display panel

In recent years, Chinese enterprises are accelerating their layouts in new display areas, becoming a crucial base of the global semiconductor display industry. BOE built ChengduGen6 flexible AMOLED production line, which is China’s first full flexible AMOLED line, as well as the world’s second Gen6 flexible AMOLED line that has put into mass production. The line adopts the world’s most advanced evaporation technology and thin film encapsulation technology, making it possible for the display panels to be curved, bendable and foldable.

It is said that BOE Chengdu Gen6 flexible AMOLED production line mainly produces display panels used in mobile terminal products, smart wearable devices and other display products. On the mass production ceremony, BOE delivers its flexible AMOLED display panels to more than ten customers including Huawei, OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi, ZTE and Nubia, enabling more possibilities for future application innovation.

In the flexible AMOLED field, in addition to BOE Chengdu Gen6 flexible AMOLED line that has put into mass production, BOE’s other Gen6 flexible AMOLED line in Mianyang will be put into operation in 2019.

BOE Chief Executive Officer Chen Yanshun said: “BOE has always been providing customers with more innovative, competitive products and solutions. The smooth mass production of Chengdu Gen6 flexible AMOLED line will greatly enhance the company’s comprehensive competitiveness in high-performance mobile phones, mobile displays and other products, so as to meet the market’s growing demands for small and medium-sized high-performance display products, which is of epoch-making significance for accelerating development of Chinese OLED industry and global flexible display industry.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Deep-depletion: A new concept for MOSFETs
Sussex physicists have breakthrough on brittle smart phone screens
Wafer-level packaging device shipments to overtake flip chip tech in 2018
GlobalFoundries' momentum in China
China IC industry outlook
IC makers maximize 300mm, 200mm wafer capacity
Intel delivers 17-qubit superconducting chip with advanced packaging to QuTech

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

New research explores the limits of nanomaterials and atomic effects for nanotechnology
Deep-depletion: A new concept for MOSFETs
Tiny chip-based methane spectrometer could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions
China's first Gen6 flexible AMOLED production line put into mass production
NVIDIA, Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology to accelerate Taiwan AI revolution with NVIDIA AI computing platform

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

New research explores the limits of nanomaterials and atomic effects for nanotechnology
Deep-depletion: A new concept for MOSFETs
Bringing an additional layer of fortification to SoCs powering the next trillion connected devices
SEMICON Japan brings smart applications and IoT

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Deep-depletion: A new concept for MOSFETs
NVIDIA, Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology to accelerate Taiwan AI revolution with NVIDIA AI computing platform
Wafer-level packaging device shipments to overtake flip chip tech in 2018
GlobalFoundries' momentum in China

MEMS ARTICLES

Tiny chip-based methane spectrometer could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions
Piezoelectrics stretch their potential with a method for flexible sticking
SEMICON Japan brings smart applications and IoT
STMicroelectronics announces class-leading water-resistant pressure sensor

LEDS ARTICLES

Power GaN: Everything is in place for volume production
Seoul Semiconductor's Horticultural Series LEDs deliver entire spectrum from UV-C to far-red
Researchers bring optical communication onto silicon chips
NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

China's first Gen6 flexible AMOLED production line put into mass production
NVIDIA, Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology to accelerate Taiwan AI revolution with NVIDIA AI computing platform
Sussex physicists have breakthrough on brittle smart phone screens
SEMICON Japan brings smart applications and IoT

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....
3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...