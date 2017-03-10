CMOS image sensor market to witness growth owing to high adoption of innovative technologies

The global CMOS image sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio’s latest market research.

In this market research report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global CMOS image sensor market for 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into four application segments, including consumer devices, automotive, security, and industrial. The consumer devices segment accounted for close to 83% of the market share in 2016.

“The market is characterized by a technological shift from charged CCD sensors to CMOS because of the simple manufacturing process and low costs. Though CCD sensors offer better features, such as great light sensitivity and quality, their adoption is low because of their complicated design and high-power consumption. The consumer device segment will remain the key market driver during the forecast period owing to the increase in the demand for mobile-related applications,” says Chetan Mohan, a lead sensors research expert from Technavio.

CMOS image sensor market in Americas

The CMOS image sensor market in the Americas is expected to maintain its steady growth trajectory in the coming years. The early adoption of new technologies and gadgets drives the market growth. In addition, the region has a large consumer base for consumer electronics, such as tablets and smartphones.

The high rate of industrial automation in the US drives the demand for CMOS image sensors as they are widely used in automated manufacturing and process machinery. The US and Canada boast of a strong healthcare sector which will lead to demand for a large number of medical devices that are integrated with CMOS image sensors.

“The growing demand for camera-enabled phones in South America will drive the market in the region. The government in South America is also focusing on urbanization and improving healthcare sectors. The increasing use of these sensors in automobiles and medical equipment is expected to have a positive impact on the market in the region,” says Chetan.

CMOS image sensor market in APAC

The region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the presence of many manufacturing units for consumer electronic devices. In addition, APAC has the largest customer base for consumer devices. Rising disposable incomes have led to increased consumer spending capacity, which has further fueled the demand for latest gadgets. China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and India are the key revenue contributors to the market in the region. These countries have numerous consumer electronics manufacturing units.

The presence of numerous semiconductor manufacturers in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and China, will fuel market growth. In addition, the availability of low-cost labor and setting up of production facilities by global vendors are factors that will have a positive impact on the market in the region.

CMOS image sensor market in EMEA

EMEA will exhibit the lowest growth compared with other regions because of the low concentration of image sensor manufacturers and small consumer base. Germany is among the leading nations in the region. The country has numerous leading car manufacturers that offer CMOS sensing technology in their vehicles. The technology ensures passenger safety and promotes the development of intelligent vehicle systems. The country plans to automate a majority of the industrial process by the end of the forecast period. Advanced R&D in the medical field will also drive the demand for image sensing technology. South Africa is expected to account for the highest contribution to the market share in this region.

The top vendors in the global CMOS image sensor market as highlighted in this market research analysis are: