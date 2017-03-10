CMOS image sensor market to witness growth owing to high adoption of innovative technologies

The global CMOS image sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio’s latest market research.

In this market research report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global CMOS image sensor market for 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into four application segments, including consumer devices, automotive, security, and industrial. The consumer devices segment accounted for close to 83% of the market share in 2016.

“The market is characterized by a technological shift from charged CCD sensors to CMOS because of the simple manufacturing process and low costs. Though CCD sensors offer better features, such as great light sensitivity and quality, their adoption is low because of their complicated design and high-power consumption. The consumer device segment will remain the key market driver during the forecast period owing to the increase in the demand for mobile-related applications,” says Chetan Mohan, a lead sensors research expert from Technavio.

CMOS image sensor market in Americas

The CMOS image sensor market in the Americas is expected to maintain its steady growth trajectory in the coming years. The early adoption of new technologies and gadgets drives the market growth. In addition, the region has a large consumer base for consumer electronics, such as tablets and smartphones.

The high rate of industrial automation in the US drives the demand for CMOS image sensors as they are widely used in automated manufacturing and process machinery. The US and Canada boast of a strong healthcare sector which will lead to demand for a large number of medical devices that are integrated with CMOS image sensors.

“The growing demand for camera-enabled phones in South America will drive the market in the region. The government in South America is also focusing on urbanization and improving healthcare sectors. The increasing use of these sensors in automobiles and medical equipment is expected to have a positive impact on the market in the region,” says Chetan.

CMOS image sensor market in APAC

The region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the presence of many manufacturing units for consumer electronic devices. In addition, APAC has the largest customer base for consumer devices. Rising disposable incomes have led to increased consumer spending capacity, which has further fueled the demand for latest gadgets. China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and India are the key revenue contributors to the market in the region. These countries have numerous consumer electronics manufacturing units.

The presence of numerous semiconductor manufacturers in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and China, will fuel market growth. In addition, the availability of low-cost labor and setting up of production facilities by global vendors are factors that will have a positive impact on the market in the region.

CMOS image sensor market in EMEA

EMEA will exhibit the lowest growth compared with other regions because of the low concentration of image sensor manufacturers and small consumer base. Germany is among the leading nations in the region. The country has numerous leading car manufacturers that offer CMOS sensing technology in their vehicles. The technology ensures passenger safety and promotes the development of intelligent vehicle systems. The country plans to automate a majority of the industrial process by the end of the forecast period. Advanced R&D in the medical field will also drive the demand for image sensing technology. South Africa is expected to account for the highest contribution to the market share in this region.

The top vendors in the global CMOS image sensor market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

  • Sony
  • Samsung
  • OmniVision Technologies
  • ON Semiconductor

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

A massive adoption of laser technologies for semiconductor manufacturing
Power semiconductor sales rebounded in 2016 and will continue to grow through 2021
Pure-play foundries boosting their presence in China
Comparing XPoint memory architecture with NAND and DRAM products
Power transistor growth returns after volatile period
It’s gonna be a bright, bright sun-shiny day
Advancements in spintronics

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Semiconductor IP market worth $6.22B by 2023
Toshiba Memory Corp to invest in production equipment for Fab 6 at Yokkaichi operations
Seeing the next dimension of computer chips
Injecting electrons jolts 2-D structure into new atomic pattern
A massive adoption of laser technologies for semiconductor manufacturing

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Semiconductor IP market worth $6.22B by 2023
Seeing the next dimension of computer chips
Injecting electrons jolts 2-D structure into new atomic pattern
A massive adoption of laser technologies for semiconductor manufacturing

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Toshiba Memory Corp to invest in production equipment for Fab 6 at Yokkaichi operations
Seeing the next dimension of computer chips
CMOS image sensor market to witness growth owing to high adoption of innovative technologies
Gartner identifies the top 10 strategic technology trends for 2018

MEMS ARTICLES

Toshiba Memory Corp to invest in production equipment for Fab 6 at Yokkaichi operations
Gartner identifies the top 10 strategic technology trends for 2018
MEMS & sensors companies compete for tech showcase "crown"
Team builds flexible new platform for high-performance electronics

LEDS ARTICLES

SSL technologies enable the development of new functionalities in automotive lighting
WIN Semiconductors enhances 0.25µm GaN power process
Gartner identifies the top 10 strategic technology trends for 2018
Extra sulphur improves electronic structure of quantum dots

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Gartner identifies the top 10 strategic technology trends for 2018
Flexible display shipments will increase to 643M units annually by 2022
Extra sulphur improves electronic structure of quantum dots
Andrew Wilson elected to Intel Board of Directors

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....
3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...