Comet Group to open Silicon Valley office

COMET Group, a global provider of high-quality systems, components and services such as x-ray, ebeam and radio frequency technologies, today announced the opening of Lab One, its customer-centric technology and application center in San Jose, CA.

Scheduled to open October 4th, Lab One will bring Comet Group’s three core technologies under one roof for the first time:

  • RF power – Comet Plasma Control Technologies (PCT) designs and manufactures the technology used to make semiconductors and is used by leading chip manufacturers that power the industry’s most popular mobile devices (e.g. Apple, Samsung) and electronics (e.g. flat panel displays)
  • X-ray – Yxlon’s industrial X-ray and computed tomography – systems and services enable customers to improve the quality of their products and processes by non-destructive testing, measuring and decision support in industries such as electronics, automotive, aerospace, medtech, science and new technologies. They are based on highly compact Comet x-ray components and sources
  • ebeam – ebeam technology inactivates harmful pathogens that can cause food borne illnesses and provides safe, environmentally friendly packaging materials that reduce waste and improve food security

The working Lab and testing environment will act as an extension to many leading Silicon Valley businesses – providing access to a variety of testing and inspection services, as well as opportunities to collaborate with Comet Group’s industry experts, who will be available for consultation, brainstorming and problem solving.

“Our new Lab One facility can save local businesses time by providing local inspection services, save them money by finding costly flaws, and solve their logistic inspection services headaches with quick answers to their non-destructive test needs,” said Paul Smith, Sr. Vice President at Comet Technologies USA. “It’s a place where ideas are jointly transformed into solutions and solutions into business success.” 

With pioneering solutions for a wide range of industries, Comet Group will support its clients by bringing greater safety and security, mobility, sustainability and efficiency to numerous areas of life.

