Dr. Haijun Zhao, Dr. Liang Mong Song appointed as SMIC co-CEO and Executive Director

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (“SMIC”; NYSE: SMI; SEHK: 0981.HK), the largest and most advanced foundry in mainland China, today announced the appointment of Dr. Haijun Zhao and Dr. Liang Mong Song as SMIC Co-CEO and Executive Director.

Dr. Zhao, age 54, was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company on May 10, 2017. Dr. Zhao joined the Company in October 2010 and was appointed as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President in April 2013. In July 2013, Dr. Zhao was appointed as General Manager of Semiconductor Manufacturing North China (Beijing) Corporation, a joint venture company established in Beijing and a subsidiary of the Company. Dr. Zhao received his bachelor of science and doctor of philosophy degrees in electronic engineering from Tsinghua University (Beijing) and a master degree in business administration from the University of Chicago. He has 25 years of experience in semiconductor operations and technology development.

Dr. Liang Mong Song, age 65, graduated with a doctor of philosophy degree in electrical engineering from the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences at the University of California, Berkeley. Dr. Liang has been engaged in the semiconductor industry for over 33 years, and was involved in memory and advanced logic process technology development. He owns over 450 patents and has published over 350 technical papers. He is a Fellow of Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE).

Dr. Zixue Zhou, Chairman of SMIC, commented, “I am very pleased that Dr. Haijun Zhao and Dr. Liang Mong Song have joined the board of directors of SMIC as Executive Directors. I also warmly welcome Dr. Liang Mong Song to join SMIC together with Dr. Haijun Zhao to serve as Co-CEO. For decades Dr. Liang has focused on integrated circuit (“IC”) technology research and development and team management, with excellence and successful experience in advanced IC process development and management. His accession will further enhance SMIC’s ability to develop process technology and narrow the advanced technology gap between SMIC and its international peers; and at the same time, his efforts will further enhance SMIC’s ability to serve its customers and improve the metrics of SMIC’s existing technology. In addition, he brings corporate culture of top tier companies, which will enhance the company’s corporate culture to world class standards. It is believed with Dr. Haijun Zho and Dr. Liang Mong Song’s joint efforts SMIC will be led to a new height and make contributions to the development of IC industry.”

Dr. Haijun Zhao, Co-CEO of SMIC remarked, “I am pleased to join the board of directors of SMIC as Executive Director, and warmly welcome Dr. Liang Mong Song to join SMIC. Dr. Liang’s great achievements in the semiconductor industry are obvious to all. His accession will strengthen our management team, and as Co-CEO I am looking forward to working together with Dr. Liang. Together with our management and staff we will strive to make SMIC a global first-class IC enterprise.”

Dr. Liang Mong Song, Co-CEO of SMIC said, “I am greatly honored to take on the position of Co-CEO and Executive Director of SMIC, which to me, is not merely an opportunity, but also a challenge. SMIC’s rapid developments in recent years have been notable in the industry, and I am looking forward to working closely with the board of directors, Dr. Haijun Zhao and the management team to continuously improve the competitiveness of SMIC in the area of international IC manufacturing.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

China IC industry outlook
IC makers maximize 300mm, 200mm wafer capacity
Intel delivers 17-qubit superconducting chip with advanced packaging to QuTech
A massive adoption of laser technologies for semiconductor manufacturing
Power semiconductor sales rebounded in 2016 and will continue to grow through 2021
Pure-play foundries boosting their presence in China
Comparing XPoint memory architecture with NAND and DRAM products

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Long nanotubes make strong fibers
2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
Wafer shipments forecast to increase in 2017, 2018 and 2019
SEMICON Europa 2017: Keynotes announced
China IC industry outlook

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
Wafer shipments forecast to increase in 2017, 2018 and 2019
SEMICON Europa 2017: Keynotes announced
China IC industry outlook

PACKAGING ARTICLES

2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
China IC industry outlook
ArterisIP joins GLOBALFOUNDRIES FDXcelerator Partner Program
Leti to present update of CoolCube/3D VLSI tech developments at 2017 IEEE S3S

MEMS ARTICLES

2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
SEMICON Europa 2017: Keynotes announced
China IC industry outlook
New MIPI Alliance Group collaborates with automotive industry experts to address interface specifications for automotive applications

LEDS ARTICLES

2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
SEMICON Europa 2017: Keynotes announced
China IC industry outlook
IC makers maximize 300mm, 200mm wafer capacity

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
Sun Chemical enters into license agreement to introduce new screen printable molecular inks
Gartner identifies the top 10 strategic technology trends for 2018
Flexible display shipments will increase to 643M units annually by 2022

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....
3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...