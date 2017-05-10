Dr. Haijun Zhao, Dr. Liang Mong Song appointed as SMIC co-CEO and Executive Director

Dr. Zhao, age 54, was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company on May 10, 2017. Dr. Zhao joined the Company in October 2010 and was appointed as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President in April 2013. In July 2013, Dr. Zhao was appointed as General Manager of Semiconductor Manufacturing North China (Beijing) Corporation, a joint venture company established in Beijing and a subsidiary of the Company. Dr. Zhao received his bachelor of science and doctor of philosophy degrees in electronic engineering from Tsinghua University (Beijing) and a master degree in business administration from the University of Chicago. He has 25 years of experience in semiconductor operations and technology development.

Dr. Liang Mong Song, age 65, graduated with a doctor of philosophy degree in electrical engineering from the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences at the University of California, Berkeley. Dr. Liang has been engaged in the semiconductor industry for over 33 years, and was involved in memory and advanced logic process technology development. He owns over 450 patents and has published over 350 technical papers. He is a Fellow of Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE).

Dr. Zixue Zhou, Chairman of SMIC, commented, “I am very pleased that Dr. Haijun Zhao and Dr. Liang Mong Song have joined the board of directors of SMIC as Executive Directors. I also warmly welcome Dr. Liang Mong Song to join SMIC together with Dr. Haijun Zhao to serve as Co-CEO. For decades Dr. Liang has focused on integrated circuit (“IC”) technology research and development and team management, with excellence and successful experience in advanced IC process development and management. His accession will further enhance SMIC’s ability to develop process technology and narrow the advanced technology gap between SMIC and its international peers; and at the same time, his efforts will further enhance SMIC’s ability to serve its customers and improve the metrics of SMIC’s existing technology. In addition, he brings corporate culture of top tier companies, which will enhance the company’s corporate culture to world class standards. It is believed with Dr. Haijun Zho and Dr. Liang Mong Song’s joint efforts SMIC will be led to a new height and make contributions to the development of IC industry.”

Dr. Haijun Zhao, Co-CEO of SMIC remarked, “I am pleased to join the board of directors of SMIC as Executive Director, and warmly welcome Dr. Liang Mong Song to join SMIC. Dr. Liang’s great achievements in the semiconductor industry are obvious to all. His accession will strengthen our management team, and as Co-CEO I am looking forward to working together with Dr. Liang. Together with our management and staff we will strive to make SMIC a global first-class IC enterprise.”

Dr. Liang Mong Song, Co-CEO of SMIC said, “I am greatly honored to take on the position of Co-CEO and Executive Director of SMIC, which to me, is not merely an opportunity, but also a challenge. SMIC’s rapid developments in recent years have been notable in the industry, and I am looking forward to working closely with the board of directors, Dr. Haijun Zhao and the management team to continuously improve the competitiveness of SMIC in the area of international IC manufacturing.”