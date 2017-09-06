Extra sulphur improves electronic structure of quantum dots

Quantum dots are nanometre-sized semiconductor particles with potential applications in solar cells and electronics. Scientists from the University of Groningen and their colleagues from ETH Zürich have now discovered how to increase the efficiency of charge conductivity in lead-sulphur quantum dots. Their results will be published in the journal Science Advances on 29 September.

Quantum dots are clusters of some 1,000 atoms which act as one large ‘super-atom’. The dots, which are synthesized as colloids, i.e. suspended in a liquid like a sort of paint, can be organized into thin films with simple solution-based processing techniques. These thin films can turn light into electricity. However, scientists have discovered that the electronic properties are a bottleneck. ‘Especially the conduction of holes, the positive counterpart to negatively charged electrons’, explains Daniel Balazs, PhD student in the Photophysics and Optoelectronics group of Prof. Maria A. Loi at the University of Groningen Zernike Institute for Advanced Materials.

Stoichiometry

Loi’s group works with lead-sulphide quantum dots. When light produces an electron-hole pair in these dots, the electron and hole do not move with the same efficiency through the assembly of dots. When the transport of either is limited, the holes and electrons can easily recombine, which reduces the efficiency of light-to-energy conversion. Balazs therefore set out to improve the poor hole conductance in the quantum dots and to find a toolkit to make this class of materials tunable and multifunctional.

‘The root of the problem is the lead-sulphur stoichiometry’, he explains. In quantum dots, nearly half the atoms are on the surface of the super-atom. In the lead-sulphur system, lead atoms preferentially fill the outer part, which means a ratio of lead to sulphur of 1:3 rather than 1:1. This excess of lead makes this quantum dot a better conductor of electrons than holes.

Thin films

In bulk material, transport is generally improved by ‘doping‘ the material: adding small amounts of impurities. However, attempts to add sulphur to the quantum dots have failed so far. But now Balazs and Loi have found a way to do this and thus increase hole mobility without affecting electron mobility.

Many groups have tried to combine the addition of sulphur with other production steps. However, this caused many problems, such as disrupting the assembly of the dots in the thin film. Instead, Balazs first produced ordered thin films and then added activated sulphur. Sulphur atoms were thus successfully added to the surface of the quantum dots, without affecting the other properties of the film. ‘A careful analysis of the chemical and physical processes during the assembly of quantum dot thin films and the addition of extra sulphur were what was needed to get this result. That’s why our group, with the cooperation of our chemistry colleagues from Zürich, was successful in the end.’

Devices

Loi’s team is now able to add different amounts of sulphur, which enables them to tune the electric properties of the super-atom assemblies. ‘We now know that we can improve the efficiency of quantum dot solar cells above the current record of 11%. The next step is to show that this method can also make other types of functional devices such as thermoelectric devices.’ It underlines the unique properties of quantum dots: they act as one atom with specific electric properties. ‘And now we can assemble them and can engineer their electrical properties as we wish. That is something which is impossible with bulk materials and it opens new perspectives for electronic and optoelectronic devices.’

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Power transistor growth returns after volatile period
It’s gonna be a bright, bright sun-shiny day
Advancements in spintronics
DSA and EUV: Complementary technologies to enable fine- pitch lithography
Laser marking meets diverse challenges in fab and packaging
Leading-edge paves the way for pure-play foundry growth
Semiconductor industry records best second quarter in three years

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Robotics and chip industries in Japan
New 3D packaging & integration committee
Pressure between layers of stacked graphene oxide nanosheets increases with heat
Extra sulphur improves electronic structure of quantum dots
GLOBALFOUNDRIES delivers custom 14nm FinFET technology for IBM Systems

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Robotics and chip industries in Japan
Extra sulphur improves electronic structure of quantum dots
Semiconductor Industry Association announces support of corporate tax reform framework
Perovskite solar cells reach record long-term stability, efficiency over 20 percent

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Robotics and chip industries in Japan
New 3D packaging & integration committee
GLOBALFOUNDRIES delivers custom 14nm FinFET technology for IBM Systems
SK Hynix Inc.'s Board approved a plan to invest in Toshiba Memory Corp

MEMS ARTICLES

Robotics and chip industries in Japan
TowerJazz and Crocus expand presence in magnetic sensors market
Wearable sensors reach their first billion-dollar year, with growth coming in three waves
Understanding the impact of valve flow coefficient (Cv) in fluid systems

LEDS ARTICLES

Extra sulphur improves electronic structure of quantum dots
Solar-Tectic LLC receives patent for III-V thin-film tandem high-performance solar cell and LED technology
With more than $4B revenue, the LED lighting module market is showing attractive perspectives
Cree names Gregg Lowe as CEO

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Extra sulphur improves electronic structure of quantum dots
Andrew Wilson elected to Intel Board of Directors
Driven by TV size migration, large TFT display market continues to grow 6% by area in 2017
More than 45,000 expected at SEMICON Taiwan 2017

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....
3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...