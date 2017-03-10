GLOBALFOUNDRIES introduces new automotive platform to fuel tomorrow’s connected car

GLOBALFOUNDRIES today unveiled AutoPro, a new platform designed to provide automotive customers a broad set of technology solutions and manufacturing services that minimize certification efforts and speed time-to-market. The company offers the industry’s broadest set of solutions for a full range of driving system applications, from informational Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to high-performance real-time processors for autonomous cars.

Today, the automobile semiconductor market is approximately $35 billion, and is expected to grow to an estimated $54 billion by 2023. This is driven by a need for new technologies that promise to enhance the driving experience such as navigation, remote roadside assistance and advanced systems that combine data from multiple sensors with high-performance processors that make control decisions.

“As vehicles move rapidly toward greater autonomy, auto manufacturers and parts suppliers are designing new ICs,” said Gregg Bartlett, senior vice president of the CMOS Business Unit at GF. “GF’s diverse automotive platform combines a range of technologies and services that meet the complexity and requirements for applications that enable connected intelligence for the automotive industry.”

Building on 10 years of automotive experience, the company’s AutoPro technology platform includes offerings in silicon germanium (SiGe), FD-SOI (FDX), CMOS and advanced FinFET nodes, combined with a broad range of ASIC design services, packaging and IP.

GF’s CMOS and RF solutions deliver an optimal combination of performance, integration and power efficiency for advanced sensors (radar, lidar, cameras), ADAS and autonomous processing (sensor fusion and AI compute) and body and powertrain control, with embedded eNVM technology for in-vehicle MCUs, as well as connectivity and infotainment systems. The company’s BCD and BCDLite® technologies provide high-voltage capabilities, with a path to supporting 48 volts that enable automotive power solutions for electric powertrain, Hybrid-electric (HEVs) and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles.

These automotive solutions are available now, with additional access to quality and service across GF’s manufacturing fabs in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. GF AutoPro solutions support the full range of AEC-Q100 quality grades from Grade 2 to Grade 0.

AutoPro Service Package

In addition to GF’s technology platform, the company has initiated its AutoPro Service Package designed to ensure technology readiness, operational excellence and a robust automotive-ready quality system to continually improve quality and reliability throughout the product life-cycle.

GF’s Service Package builds on the company’s proven automotive quality and operational controls, providing customers access to the latest technologies which are designed to meet strict automotive quality requirements defined in the ISO, International Automotive Task Force (IATF), Automotive Electronics Council (AEC), and VDA (German) standards.

GF is currently working with major OEM customers and suppliers to develop and produce chips of the optimum quality and reliability as required by the various automotive applications.

