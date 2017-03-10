Growth slows, but RF GaAs device revenue inches higher

Strategy Analytics reports revenue for RF GaAs devices increased by slightly less than 1 percent in 2016. An anticipated drop in cellular revenue nearly offset gains in other market segments, but GaAs device revenue still managed to surpass $7.5 billion for the first time. “RF GaAs Device Forecast and Outlook: 2016 – 2021,” from Strategy Analytics’ Advanced Semiconductor Applications (ASA) service, forecasts that gigabit LTE and emerging 5G applications will drive GaAs device revenue past $9 billion in 2021.

“The RF GaAs device market is so dependent on cellular terminals that declining growth rates in smartphone sales has put the brakes on total revenue growth,” commented Eric Higham, Director of the Advanced Semiconductor Applications (ASA) service. “The good news for the industry is that growing adoption of gigabit LTE networks and devices, coupled with emerging 5G opportunities will restart the GaAs growth engine.”

“We are seeing new platforms and major program upgrades starting to ramp toward production and these developments will maintain the growth of GaAs device revenue in the defense sector,” noted Asif Anwar, Director of the Advanced Defense Systems (ADS) service.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Wafer-level packaging device shipments to overtake flip chip tech in 2018
GlobalFoundries' momentum in China
China IC industry outlook
IC makers maximize 300mm, 200mm wafer capacity
Intel delivers 17-qubit superconducting chip with advanced packaging to QuTech
A massive adoption of laser technologies for semiconductor manufacturing
Power semiconductor sales rebounded in 2016 and will continue to grow through 2021

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

SiFive selects Synopsys Verification Continuum Platform for advanced RISC-V processor designs
Growth slows, but RF GaAs device revenue inches higher
Wafer-level packaging device shipments to overtake flip chip tech in 2018
STMicroelectronics announces class-leading water-resistant pressure sensor
Seoul Semiconductor's Horticultural Series LEDs deliver entire spectrum from UV-C to far-red

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

SiFive selects Synopsys Verification Continuum Platform for advanced RISC-V processor designs
Growth slows, but RF GaAs device revenue inches higher
GlobalFoundries' momentum in China
Researchers bring optical communication onto silicon chips

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Wafer-level packaging device shipments to overtake flip chip tech in 2018
GlobalFoundries' momentum in China
Microsemi launches Mi-V ecosystem to accelerate adoption of RISC-V
IC Insights raises 2017 IC market forecast to +22%

MEMS ARTICLES

STMicroelectronics announces class-leading water-resistant pressure sensor
Nanotube fiber antennas as capable as copper
2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
SEMICON Europa 2017: Keynotes announced

LEDS ARTICLES

Seoul Semiconductor's Horticultural Series LEDs deliver entire spectrum from UV-C to far-red
Researchers bring optical communication onto silicon chips
NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies
2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
Wafer shipments forecast to increase in 2017, 2018 and 2019
Sun Chemical enters into license agreement to introduce new screen printable molecular inks
Gartner identifies the top 10 strategic technology trends for 2018

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....
3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...