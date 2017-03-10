IBM Technology influencer to deliver keynote address at The ConFab 2018

The ConFab, to be held May 20-23 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, is excited to announce IBM’s Dr. Rama Divakaruni will be the opening keynote for the 2018 conference. Dr. Divakaruni’s presentation is entitled, “How AI is Driving the New Semiconductor Era“. He will address the Artificial Intelligence era demands for dramatic enhancement in computational performance and efficiency of AI workloads, and discuss the needs and changes required in algorithms, systems and chip design as well as in devices and materials.

“Increased use of artificial intelligence will radically change how semiconductors are designed and manufactured, and I’m delighted IBM’s Rama Divakaruni will be sharing his insights at The ConFab in 2018,” said Pete Singer, Editor-in-Chief of Solid State Technology and the conference chair of The ConFab.

Dr. Divakaruni is responsible for IBM Advanced Process Technology Research (which includes EUV technologies and advanced unit process and enablement technologies) and he is the main interface between IBM Semiconductor Research and IBM’s Systems Leadership. Dr. Divakaruni is an IBM Distinguished Engineer and one of IBMs top inventors with over 225 issued US patents.

An impressive background – since 1994, Dr. Divakaruni has been working on advanced semiconductor technologies at IBM. Through 2003, while in DRAM Technology Development, his team introduced the world’s first sub-8F2 vertical transistor DRAM trench technology. The next two years, Dr. Divakaruni worked as the technical lead for the 90nm strained silicon technology which was the world’s first to introduce dual stress liner technology; the technology was the basis of the Nintento Wii, XBOX360 and the PlayStation3 game platforms. After a year serving as project manager for the Unit Process team, he was program manager and technical lead for the development of 45nm industry standard bulk technologies for IBM’s Joint Development Alliance. At 45nm, IBM and its development partners introduced strained silicon technology for low power mobile products thus launching strained silicon across the spectrum of bulk low power and SOI performance CMOS technologies. This technology was the basis for the first Apple I-pad, early Apple I-phones and was the technology that IBM’s partners, including Samsung, used for all their mobile platforms and devices.