Leti coordinating European project to improve drivetrains for electric vehicles

Leti, a research institute of CEA Tech, today announced a new European Horizon 2020 project to develop innovative electric drivetrains for third-generation electric vehicles.

Bringing together 10 European research institutes, key members of the automotive-industry value chain and universities, the ModulED project will focus on boosting drivetrain performance to meet vehicle-owner requirements, making manufacturing more efficient and reducing environmental impact and vehicle cost. The project team will leverage recent innovations from diverse industries. These include integrating the frequency, voltage and high-temperature benefits of wide-bandgap semiconductors fabricated with gallium nitride. These devices allow the electronic circuitry that changes direct current to alternating current (DC-AC) to be integrated directly into the motor.

Other recent innovations the project will develop for the new drivetrains include:

  • Processes for manufacturing magnetic materials for the magnetic part of the motor, lowering the density of the rare-earth element
  • Motor architecture that allows modularity in production
  • Transmission and cooling systems that are compatible with hybrid vehicles
  • Optimization of braking systems to recover energy in the braking phase.

“Electric vehicles are a key component of the EU’s commitment to limit climate change, but current electric vehicles face challenges preventing large market acceptance, including consumer resistance due to cost and limited driving ranges,” said Bernard Strée, project coordinator at Leti. “ModulED will target these challenges via the manufacturing process, including the mass-production context, increased value-chain involvement and lifecycle analysis for optimized duration and minimized environmental impact.”

Coordinated by Leti, the three-year, €7.2 million project includes the companies BRUSA Elektronik AG (Switzerland), Punch Powertrain NV (Belgium), ZG GmbH (Germany), Siemens (France), Efficient Innovation (France); universities RTWH Aachen University, Chalmers University and Eindhoven University of Technology, and Leti’s sister institute, Liten.

The ModulED project, which leverages Leti’s expertise in wide-bandgap semiconductors along with Liten’s knowhow in magnetic materials and simulation, launches this month in Grenoble.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

China IC industry outlook
IC makers maximize 300mm, 200mm wafer capacity
Intel delivers 17-qubit superconducting chip with advanced packaging to QuTech
A massive adoption of laser technologies for semiconductor manufacturing
Power semiconductor sales rebounded in 2016 and will continue to grow through 2021
Pure-play foundries boosting their presence in China
Comparing XPoint memory architecture with NAND and DRAM products

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies
Leti coordinating European project to improve drivetrains for electric vehicles
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts September 2017 billings 
Microsemi launches Mi-V ecosystem to accelerate adoption of RISC-V
IBM Technology influencer to deliver keynote address at The ConFab 2018

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies
Leti coordinating European project to improve drivetrains for electric vehicles
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts September 2017 billings 
Microsemi launches Mi-V ecosystem to accelerate adoption of RISC-V

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Microsemi launches Mi-V ecosystem to accelerate adoption of RISC-V
IC Insights raises 2017 IC market forecast to +22%
ASE, Amkor and JCET expected to top TrendForce's revenue ranking of OSAT providers for 2017
Samsung completes qualification of 8nm LPP process

MEMS ARTICLES

2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
SEMICON Europa 2017: Keynotes announced
China IC industry outlook
New MIPI Alliance Group collaborates with automotive industry experts to address interface specifications for automotive applications

LEDS ARTICLES

NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies
2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
SEMICON Europa 2017: Keynotes announced
China IC industry outlook

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
Wafer shipments forecast to increase in 2017, 2018 and 2019
Sun Chemical enters into license agreement to introduce new screen printable molecular inks
Gartner identifies the top 10 strategic technology trends for 2018

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....
3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...