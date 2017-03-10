Monthly semiconductor sales reach $35B globally for first time in August

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $35.0 billion for the month of August 2017, an increase of 23.9 percent compared to the August 2016 total of $28.2 billion and 4.0 percent more than the July 2017 total of $33.6 billion. All major regional markets posted both year-to-year and month-to-month increases in August, and the Americas market led the way with growth of 39.0 percent year-to-year and 8.8 percent month-to-month. All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average.

“Global semiconductor sales were up significantly in August, increasing year-to-year for the thirteenth consecutive month and reaching $35 billion for the first time,” said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. “Sales in August increased across the board, with every major regional market and semiconductor product category posting gains on a month-to-month and year-to-year basis. Memory products continue be a major driver of overall market growth, but sales were up even without memory in August.”

Year-to-year sales increased in the Americas (39.0 percent), China (23.3 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (19.5 percent), Europe (18.8 percent), and Japan (14.3 percent). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (8.8 percent), China (3.7 percent), Japan (2.8 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (2.2 percent), and Europe (0.6 percent).

“With about half of global market share, the U.S. semiconductor industry is the worldwide leader, but U.S. companies face intense global competition,” said Neuffer. “To allow our industry to continue to grow and innovate here at home, policymakers in Washington should enact corporate tax reform that makes the U.S. tax system more competitive with other countries. The corporate tax reform framework released last week by leaders in Congress and the Trump Administration is an important step forward. We look forward to working with policymakers to enact corporate tax reform that strengthens our industry and the U.S. economy.”