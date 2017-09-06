New 3D packaging & integration committee

By James Amano, International Standards, SEMI

The SEMI International Standards Committee, at their SEMICON West 2017 meeting, approved the transformation of the existing 3D Stacked IC Committee and Assembly & Packaging Committee into a single, unified 3D Packaging and Integration Committee. Emerging technologies will be accommodated into the scope of the new committee, as North American TC Chapter Co-Chair Sesh Ramaswami (Applied Materials) explains: “Multi-die integration, horizontally and vertically, leveraging substrate, fan-out, interposer and TSV technology is our future. Hence, the new charter and scope will enable the committee to be of more value to the industry.”

Charter:

To explore, evaluate, discuss, and create consensus-based specifications, guidelines, test methods, and practices that, through voluntary compliance, will:

include the materials, piece parts, and interconnection schemes, and unique packaging assemblies that provide for the communication link between the semiconductor chip and the next level of integration, either single- or multi-chip configurations. It relates to the technologies for heterogeneous and other multi-chip packaging such as Fan-out/Fan-in Wafer Level Packaging, Panel Level Packaging, Three-Dimensional Stacking IC, device embedded packaging, flexible electronics technology

promote mutual understanding and improved communication between users and suppliers, equipment, automation systems, devices, and services

enhance the manufacturing efficiency, capability and shorten time-to-market and reduce manufacturing cost

Scope:

To develop standards for semiconductor devices, including processed wafers, chips, or multi-chip configurations to the next level of integration, either in single- or multi-chip configurations.

materials needed for 3D applications, including prime silicon and glass wafers, temporary and permanent bonding material, specifications needed for processed wafers and/or chips to enter an integration step, etc.

the materials related to the elements of, interconnection schemes, and unique packaging assemblies that provide for the communication link between device and packaging.

the technologies for heterogeneous and other multi-chip packaging such as Fan-out/Fan-in Wafer Level Packaging, Panel Level Packaging, Three-Dimensional Stacking IC, device embedded packaging, and flexible electronics technology

metrologies to support these 3D integration and packaging technologies

Masahiro Tsuriya (iNEMI), Japan Co-Chair, further emphasizes “The new 3D Packaging & Integration Committee will be able to contribute to the advance of new, innovative semiconductor packaging technologies.”

The global committee currently has chapters active in Japan, North America, and Taiwan, which all meet throughout the year. To get involved, please join the SEMI International Standards Program at: www.semi.org/standardsmembership.