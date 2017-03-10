New MIPI Alliance Group collaborates with automotive industry experts to address interface specifications for automotive applications

The MIPI Alliance, an international organization that develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries, today announced the formation of an Automotive Birds of a Feather (BoF) Group to solicit industry input from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their suppliers to enhance existing or develop new interface specifications for automotive applications. The group is open to both MIPI Alliance member and non-member companies to represent the broader automotive ecosystem.

Automobiles have become a new platform for innovation, and manufacturers are already using MIPI Alliance specifications as they develop and implement applications for passive and active safety, infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).MIPI interfaces such as Camera Serial Interface 2 (MIPI CSI-2SM)Display Serial Interface (MIPI DSISM) and Display Serial Interface 2 (MIPI DSI-2SM) are ideal for a variety of low- and high-bandwidth applications that integrate components such as cameras, displays, biometric readers, microphones and accelerometers. MIPI I3CSM helps automotive systems designers minimize the complexity, cost and development time for products that use multiple sensors in a space-constrained form factor. Highly sensitive, mission-critical automotive applications also benefit from MIPI interfaces’ low electromagnetic interference (EMI), a capability that’s been proven in billions of mobile phones and other handheld devices.

“Automakers already rely on MIPI Alliance’s industry-standard interfaces to enable a wide variety of applications, including collision mitigation and avoidance, infotainment and navigation,” said Matt Ronning, chair of the MIPI Alliance Automotive Subgroup and the Automotive BoF. “This call for participation helps ensure we cast a wide net to capture expertise to aid with extending existing and shape future MIPI specifications and collectively help realize the vision of how connected cars and automotive applications will evolve over the next decade. Just as mobile handset manufacturers benefited from the standardization that MIPI Alliance has provided, automotive OEMs would similarly benefit.”

“Active participation of automotive OEMs, tier-one and tier-two suppliers is greatly appreciated and necessary to, for example, work out the data link requirements between surround sensors, electronic control units, actors and displays for driver assistance and autonomous driving projects beyond 2020 and incorporate them into MIPI interface specifications,” said Uwe Beutnagel-Buchner, vice-chair of the MIPI Alliance Automotive Subgroup and the Automotive BoF.

For short-distance communications (< 0.3 meters), the MIPI CSI specification is the most widely adopted in automotive camera applications; MIPI DSI is rapidly gaining adoption also. The Automotive BoF Group’s initial focus will be to examine how MIPI specifications can potentially be extended to support communication link distances up to 15 meters, and at the same time support the high data rates associated with cameras and radar sensors for autonomous driving systems.

Join the MIPI Alliance Automotive BoF Group

The MIPI Automotive BoF is seeking additional qualified experts from OEMs, tier-one suppliers, component suppliers and related companies to provide key input into current and future MIPI interface specifications. The Automotive BoF is expected to convene via teleconference on a biweekly basis, with face-to-face meetings planned as necessary.

Companies already participating in MIPI Alliance’s Automotive BoF Group include: Analog Devices, Inc.; Analogix Semiconductor, Inc.; BitSim AB; BMW Group; Cadence Design Systems, Inc.; Continental Corporation; Etron Technology, Inc.; Ford Motor Company; Genesys Logic, Inc.; Hardent Inc.; Lontium Semiconductor Corporation; Microchip Technology Inc.; Mixel, Inc.; Mobileye, an Intel Company; NVIDIA; NXP Semiconductors; ON Semiconductor; Parade Technologies Ltd.; Qualcomm Incorporated; Robert Bosch GmbH; Sony Corporation; STMicroelectronics; Synopsys, Inc.; TE Connectivity Ltd.; Tektronix Inc.; Teledyne LeCroy; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Toshiba Corporation; Western Digital and others.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

China IC industry outlook
IC makers maximize 300mm, 200mm wafer capacity
Intel delivers 17-qubit superconducting chip with advanced packaging to QuTech
A massive adoption of laser technologies for semiconductor manufacturing
Power semiconductor sales rebounded in 2016 and will continue to grow through 2021
Pure-play foundries boosting their presence in China
Comparing XPoint memory architecture with NAND and DRAM products

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Long nanotubes make strong fibers
2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
Wafer shipments forecast to increase in 2017, 2018 and 2019
SEMICON Europa 2017: Keynotes announced
China IC industry outlook

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
Wafer shipments forecast to increase in 2017, 2018 and 2019
SEMICON Europa 2017: Keynotes announced
China IC industry outlook

PACKAGING ARTICLES

2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
China IC industry outlook
ArterisIP joins GLOBALFOUNDRIES FDXcelerator Partner Program
Leti to present update of CoolCube/3D VLSI tech developments at 2017 IEEE S3S

MEMS ARTICLES

2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
SEMICON Europa 2017: Keynotes announced
China IC industry outlook
New MIPI Alliance Group collaborates with automotive industry experts to address interface specifications for automotive applications

LEDS ARTICLES

2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
SEMICON Europa 2017: Keynotes announced
China IC industry outlook
IC makers maximize 300mm, 200mm wafer capacity

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
Sun Chemical enters into license agreement to introduce new screen printable molecular inks
Gartner identifies the top 10 strategic technology trends for 2018
Flexible display shipments will increase to 643M units annually by 2022

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....
3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...