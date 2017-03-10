New research explores the limits of nanomaterials and atomic effects for nanotechnology

Research by scientists at Swansea University has shown that improvements in nanowire structures will allow for the manufacture of more stable and durable nanotechnology for use in semiconductor devices in the future.

Dr. Alex Lord and Professor Steve Wilks from the Centre for NanoHealth led the collaborative research published in Nano Letters. The research team defined the limits of electrical contact technology to nanowires at atomic scales with world-leading instrumentation and global collaborations that can be used to develop enhanced devices based on the nanomaterials. Well-defined, stable and predictable electrical contacts are essential for any electrical circuit and electronic device because they control the flow of electricity that is fundamental to the operational capability.

Their experiments found for the first time, that atomic changes to the metal catalyst particle edge can entirely alter electrical conduction and most importantly reveal physical evidence of the effects of a long standing problem for electrical contacts known as barrier inhomogeneity. The study revealed the electrical and physical limits of the materials that will allow nanoengineers to select the properties of manufacturable nanowire devices.

One-of-a-kind multi-probe LT Nanoprobe at Swansea University used to obtain the electrical measurements of nanowires that were correlated to atomic resolution imaging. Credit: Swansea University

One-of-a-kind multi-probe LT Nanoprobe at Swansea University used to obtain the electrical measurements of nanowires that were correlated to atomic resolution imaging. Credit: Swansea University

Dr Lord, recently appointed as a Senior Sêr Cymru II Fellow part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government, said: “The experiments had a simple premise but were challenging to optimise and allow atomic-scale imaging of the interfaces. However, it was essential to this study and will allow many more materials to be investigated in a similar way.

“This research now gives us an understanding of these new effects and will allow engineers in the future to reliably produce electrical contacts to these nanomaterials which is essential for the materials to be used in the technologies of tomorrow.

“The new concepts shown here provide interesting possibilities for bridged nanowire devices such as transient electronics and reactive circuit breakers that respond to changes in electrical signals or environmental factors and provide instantaneous reactions to electrical overload.”

The Swansea research team used specialist experimental equipment at the Centre for NanoHealth and collaborated with Professor Quentin Ramasse of the SuperSTEM Laboratory, Science and Facilities Technology Council1-3 and Dr Frances Ross of the IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center, USA.3 The scientists were able to physically interact with the nanostructures and measure how atomic changes in the materials affected the electrical performance.

Dr. Frances Ross, IBM, USA, added: “”This research shows the importance of global collaboration, particularly in allowing unique instrumentation to be used to obtain fundamental results that allow nanoscience to deliver the next generation of technologies.”

Nanotechnology is the scaling down of everyday materials by scientists to the size of nanometres (one million times smaller than a millimetre on a standard ruler) and is seen as the future of electronic devices. Progressions in scientific and engineering advances are resulting in new technologies such as computer components for smart devices and sensors to monitor our health and the surrounding environment.

Nanotechnology is having a major influence on the Internet of Things which connects everything from our homes to our cars into a web of communication. All of these new technologies require similar advances in electrical circuits and especially electrical contacts that allow the devices to work correctly with electricity.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Deep-depletion: A new concept for MOSFETs
Sussex physicists have breakthrough on brittle smart phone screens
Wafer-level packaging device shipments to overtake flip chip tech in 2018
GlobalFoundries' momentum in China
China IC industry outlook
IC makers maximize 300mm, 200mm wafer capacity
Intel delivers 17-qubit superconducting chip with advanced packaging to QuTech

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

New research explores the limits of nanomaterials and atomic effects for nanotechnology
Deep-depletion: A new concept for MOSFETs
Tiny chip-based methane spectrometer could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions
China's first Gen6 flexible AMOLED production line put into mass production
NVIDIA, Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology to accelerate Taiwan AI revolution with NVIDIA AI computing platform

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

New research explores the limits of nanomaterials and atomic effects for nanotechnology
Deep-depletion: A new concept for MOSFETs
Bringing an additional layer of fortification to SoCs powering the next trillion connected devices
SEMICON Japan brings smart applications and IoT

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Deep-depletion: A new concept for MOSFETs
NVIDIA, Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology to accelerate Taiwan AI revolution with NVIDIA AI computing platform
Wafer-level packaging device shipments to overtake flip chip tech in 2018
GlobalFoundries' momentum in China

MEMS ARTICLES

Tiny chip-based methane spectrometer could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions
Piezoelectrics stretch their potential with a method for flexible sticking
SEMICON Japan brings smart applications and IoT
STMicroelectronics announces class-leading water-resistant pressure sensor

LEDS ARTICLES

Power GaN: Everything is in place for volume production
Seoul Semiconductor's Horticultural Series LEDs deliver entire spectrum from UV-C to far-red
Researchers bring optical communication onto silicon chips
NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

China's first Gen6 flexible AMOLED production line put into mass production
NVIDIA, Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology to accelerate Taiwan AI revolution with NVIDIA AI computing platform
Sussex physicists have breakthrough on brittle smart phone screens
SEMICON Japan brings smart applications and IoT

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....
3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...