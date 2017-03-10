Nordson launches Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced the launch of its initial Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report, available as a dedicated web site at www.nordson.com/responsible-and-sustainable.

The report enhances transparency in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas determined to be most material to the company and its stakeholders. These areas include: Community Investment, Product Quality & Safety, Ethics & Compliance, Environmental Footprint, Talent Management & Development, Innovation, Customer Relations & Satisfaction, Management Systems & Operational Excellence, Workplace Health & Safety, and Supply Chain.

“On behalf of all Nordson employees, we are proud to publish our inaugural corporate responsibility and sustainability report,” said Michael F. Hilton, Nordson President and Chief Executive Officer. “Since Nordson’s founding in 1954, we have held fast to our values of Integrity, Respect for People, Customer Passion, Excellence and Energy. Our report is a reflection of these values and our enduring commitment to grow and produce wealth for our stakeholders. Managing our economic, environmental, social and governance impacts enhances our ability to continue creating and delivering positive results over the long term.”

The report is the result of a detailed effort begun in late 2016 with the goal of increasing the robustness of the company’s corporate responsibility practices and reporting. A thorough materiality assessment guided by an independent third party identified Nordson’s potential universe of ESG topics. Topics were prioritized based upon evidence provided by internal and external stakeholders, including Nordson’s executive leadership team, investors, customers, industry associations, competitors and suppliers. Stakeholder interviews were supplemented with best practice research from sources related to the external stakeholder groups. These steps created a robust data set, which was analyzed through a rigorous scoring process. At the conclusion of the process, Nordson executive leaders reviewed the results and verified the approach, providing the impetus for the creation of the report.

“This report is another step in an ongoing journey and aligns with our longstanding commitment to be a responsible corporate citizen,” added Hilton. “The priorities described in the report have long been embedded within our overall strategy, which remains focused on accelerating organic growth, further optimizing our operations, enhancing our organizational capability, and sharing our success.”

