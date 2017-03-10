North American semiconductor equipment industry posts September 2017 billings 

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.03 billion in billings worldwide in September 2017 (three-month average basis), according to the September Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI.

SEMI reports that the three-month average of worldwide billings of North American equipment manufacturers in September 2017 was $2.03 billion.The billings figure is 6.9 percent lower than the final August 2017 level of $2.18 billion, and is 36.0 percent higher than the September 2016 billings level of $1.49 billion.

“Global semiconductor equipment billings of North American headquartered suppliers for September were $2.0 billion, down 12 percent from the peak level set in June of this year,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “Total billings through the first three quarters of this amazing year have surpassed total billings for all of 2016.”

The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.
Billings
(3-mo. avg)
Year-Over-Year
April 2017
$2,136.4
46.3%
May 2017
$2,270.5
41.8%
June 2017
$2,300.3
34.1%
July 2017
$2,269.7
32.9%
August 2017 (final)
$2,181.8
27.7%
September 2017 (prelim)
$2,031.1
36.0%

Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), October 2017
SEMI publishes a monthly North American Billings report and issues the Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) report in collaboration with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ). The WWSEMS report currently reports billings by 24 equipment segments and by seven end market regions.

