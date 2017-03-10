NXP awarded Excellence in Quality for 2017 by Cisco

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) announced that it had received the 2017 Excellence in Quality award from Cisco.

This prestigious award recognizes NXP for Excellence in Quality for displaying the highest quality standards, practices, and methodologies in their products and processes, and differentiating through their quality management systems and alignment to Cisco’s strategies and values.

The distinction was awarded during Cisco’s 26th Annual Supplier Appreciation Event, held August 31 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California.

“The theme this year for our Supplier Appreciation event is ‘Connecting the Unconnected: Transforming to the Digital Supply Chain,’ which highlights our laser focus on enabling break-through value in operational commitments and customer satisfaction through digital orchestration,” said Jeff Gallinat, senior vice president, Global Manufacturing Operations, Cisco.

“As we continue on our digitization journey, our strong relationships and close collaboration with our supplier and partner ecosystem will continue to play a critical role in our continued innovation, productivity and ultimately success.”

Cisco presented awards to its partners and suppliers in recognition of their contributions to Cisco’s success in the fiscal year 2017.  At the event, Cisco celebrated the collective achievements of its most strategic suppliers and partners, and reaffirmed its commitment to a strong, continued partnership that will further accelerate innovation, alignment and operational excellence.

