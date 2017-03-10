Praxair signs long-term agreement to supply nitrogen to GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX), a global industrial gas company, has signed a long-term agreement to supply gaseous nitrogen to GLOBALFOUNDRIES in Malta, New York.

Praxair will build, own and operate a plant to support GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ advanced manufacturing processes at its Malta fabrication facility. GLOBALFOUNDRIES is a semiconductor foundry that provides design, development and fabrication services to technology companies, manufacturing chips for many of the top semiconductor companies in the world.

“With our rich history of supporting leading electronics customers worldwide, we are proud to grow Praxair’s existing relationship with GLOBALFOUNDRIES as they expand their chip manufacturing,” said Kevin Foti, president of Praxair’s U.S. industrial gases business. “As a result of this agreement, two companies with significant local New York operations are coming together and spurring growth in their businesses and the local economy as well. Our reliable supply of nitrogen and industry expertise will support GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ position as one of the leading semiconductor fabs in the world.”

“GLOBALFOUNDRIES continues to grow to meet the needs of our global customer base,” said Debra Leach, GLOBALFOUNDRIES senior director of Procurement. “A reliable supply of high-quality gaseous nitrogen is an important component of our manufacturing operation at Fab 8 in New York, especially as we expand capacity to meet demand for our leading-edge semiconductor technologies.”